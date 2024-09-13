Leitz Hugo cinema lens range expands by three adding 66mm, 75mm, and 90mm

Leitz launches three new Hugo II cinema lenses to the range adding 66mm, 75mm, and 90mm for filmmakers

Leitz Hugo II lenses
(Image credit: Leitz)

Leitz has introduced three new lenses to its HUGO II series, adding to the 10 existing focal lengths in the popular HUGO line. The new additions include the 66mm, 75mm, and 90mm T2.1 lenses, which are distinguished by their slower aperture and more compact size. These lenses bring unique visual characteristics, with the 75mm and 90mm offering size advantages and the 66mm lens filling the gap between the 50mm and 75mm focal lengths.

new Leitz Hugo II 66mm lens shot against a black background

Leitz Hugo II 66mm (Image credit: Leitz)

