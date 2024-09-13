Leitz Hugo cinema lens range expands by three adding 66mm, 75mm, and 90mm

Leitz launches three new Hugo II cinema lenses to the range adding 66mm, 75mm, and 90mm for filmmakers
(Image credit: Leitz)
Leitz has introduced three new lenses to its HUGO II series, adding to the 10 existing focal lengths in the popular HUGO line. The new additions include the 66mm, 75mm, and 90mm T2.1 lenses, which are distinguished by their slower aperture and more compact size. These lenses bring unique visual characteristics, with the 75mm and 90mm offering size advantages and the 66mm lens filling the gap between the 50mm and 75mm focal lengths.
The 66mm T2.1 lens has an intriguing history, inspired by the legendary "spy lens" developed by Leica lens designer Walter Mandler for the US Navy during the Cold War. Known for its ultra-high resolution and originally never intended for public use, fewer than 200 of these lenses were produced. Leitz has slightly updated Mandler's design, blending its vintage pedigree with modern-day capabilities, resulting in a lens that delivers sharp, character-rich images, consistent with the rest of the HUGO family.
The new 75mm and 90mm T2.1 lenses are derived from Leica's well-known Summicron-M lenses. Although one stop slower than the T1.5 versions, their smaller size and lighter weight make them nearly identical in dimensions to other HUGO lenses wider than 50mm. This design update allows Leitz to offer complete conversions of Leitz M 0.8 lenses to the HUGO series, maintaining the longer focal lengths without sacrificing performance.
With the addition of the HUGO II series, Leitz now boasts a total of 13 focal lengths in the HUGO family, ranging from 18mm to 135mm. Available in both LPL and L mounts, these lenses provide filmmakers with versatile tools that combine historical design elements with modern optics for high-quality cinematic imaging.
