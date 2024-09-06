Samyang reveals the world's first three-in-one modular lens with autofocus

Meet Remaster Slim: Samyang's new modular lens system, consisting of three separate lenses that connect to a single mount unit. The kit contains 21mm f/3.5, 28mm f/3.5 and 32mm f/2.8 full-frame modules, while the mount is exclusively for Sony E-mount cameras. The kit has been designed for travel, street, and everyday photography, or any situation where lightweight portability is paramount. Samyang says that the mount fitted with the 32mm module weighs just 66.5g, with a thickness of only 19.5mm, making this a true, go-anywhere pancake lens.

(Image credit: Samyang)

This isn't the first time we've seen a modular lens concept though. Several years ago Lomography gave us its retro-themed Neptune system with a similar three-into-one set-up. But where the Neptune was manual focus only, the Samyang Remaster Slim has full autofocus, making it the world's first interchangeable modular lens with autofocus. The AF motor and electronics are housed in the mount section, which also sports a focus ring and AF/MF switch, along with a USB-C port for applying firmware updates. The mount is equipped with a 49mm filter thread, which can be used in conjunction with any of the three optical modules.

(Image credit: Samyang)

Samyang is promising "superior performance" from all three lens modules. The 21mm module features a 7-element optical stack arranged in 6 groups, including 2 Precision Molded and 1 Extra-low Dispersion element to reduce chromatic aberration. The 28mm optic packs 6 elements in 6 groups and features 2 PMo, 1 high refractive and 1 ED element. It's said to offer "sharp results throughout the entire frame", with enhanced resolution and reduced distortion. Finally, there's the 32mm module, which again utilizes 6 elements in 6 groups with 2 PMo and 1 HR element. It gets Samyang's UMC coating to reduce flare and ghosting, while a 7-blade aperture is claimed to provide smooth bokeh.

(Image credit: Samyang)

The Samyang Remaster Slim is currently only available to pre-order in Samyang's home market of South Korea, but it is set for a European release this October, priced at 404 Euros and only available in Sony E-mount. We await confirmation of pricing and availability in other regions, including North America, where Samyang products have traditionally been sold under Rokinon branding.