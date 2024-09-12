Canon's new "kit lens" is actually a half-price trinity lens!

Canon just released a new 28-70mm trinity lens disguised as an affordable kit lens – and it's half the price of the 24-70mm f/2.8

Canon RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon has launched what is, on paper, a trinity lens without the red ring or the price tag. The new Canon RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM doesn't pack the same elite optical performance, but it's a far more affordable alternative to both the RF 28-70mm f/2L and the RF 24-70mm f/2.8L

It’s set to be a great accompaniment to Canon’s full-frame mirrorless cameras such as the EOS R6, R6 Mark II and R8, and will be a substantial upgrade over kit lenses such as the RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 or RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1.

n Canon RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon's official image quality samples taken with the Canon RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM and Canon EOS R6 Mark II

Canon RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM
A test shot taken at night with a 1/10 sec shutter speed and the Image Stabilization turned on(Image credit: Canon)

Deputy Editor on PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Dan also brings his technical wizardry and editing skills to Digital Camera World. He has been writing about all aspects of photography for over 10 years, having previously served as technical writer and technical editor for Practical Photography magazine, as well as Photoshop editor on Digital Photo

Dan is an Adobe-certified Photoshop guru, making him officially a beast at post-processing – so he’s the perfect person to share tips and tricks both in-camera and in post. Able to shoot all genres, Dan provides news, techniques and tutorials on everything from portraits and landscapes to macro and wildlife, helping photographers get the most out of their cameras, lenses, filters, lighting, tripods, and, of course, editing software.

