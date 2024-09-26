7Artisans 85mm f/1.8 budget prime gets relaunched for Nikon Z full-frame cameras

The cheap, auto-focus mirrorless lens arms race continues with the release of the 7Artisans 85mm f/1.8 for Z, a full-frame lens for Nikon Z cameras that's available for order now and is priced at $299 / £229. This plucky little prime was previously available in Sony E mount and comes hot on the heels of the TTArtisans AF 75mm f/2, another budget contender for the best Nikon portrait lenses available.

You can have the best camera for portraits, but if you don't have a lens with a suitable focal length, you're going to struggle. Many portrait photographers consider an 85mm the go-to focal length for people pics, making this affordable prime an attractive prospect for portrait photographers on a budget.

7Artisans' mid-telephoto prime is constructed from 10 elements in seven groups. It includes a pair of extra-low dispersion lenses and two high-refractive lenses to help mitigate distortions and deliver better image quality.

The lens is built from metal and is a little heavier than the Sony E-mount variant (437.5g), weighing in at 452g. But it's still lighter than the Nikon Z 85mm f/1.8 S at 470g. It's a hair smaller than the Nikon optic, too, with a diameter of 72mm (2.83in) and length of 98mm (3.85), compared to the Nikon's 75mm (2.95in) and 99mm (3.89in).

Autofocus is controlled via a stepping motor, for smoother and quieter focusing, which should make it more suitable for video. A feature that's indicative of more premium optics is the presence of a customizable Fn button for easier operation. You'll also find a USB-C input on the rear of the lens for installing firmware updates.

The lens has a close focusing distance of 0.8m, which is roughly what you'd expect and takes 62mm filters. A nice feature is the presence of an 11-bladed diaphragm. When paired with that fast f/1.8 aperture, it should realize nice, big circular discs of bokeh.

