The Moment CineBloom filter line brought retro-looking softness and glow to digital photographers and videographers – and the company just gave the iconic filter series a new addition. Moment CineBloom VND filters combine the diffusion of the original filter with a variable neutral density filter, allowing creators to get the look in bright sunlight without stacking multiple filters.

Moment says that the CineBloom is the company’s number one best-selling filter – and it's not hard to see why. The CineBloom filter is designed to create a film-like, cinematic look by giving highlights a halo and softening details.

Image 1 of 2 Without the filter (Image credit: Moment) With the CineBloom VND (20 percent strength) (Image credit: Moment)

The CineBloom VND merges that diffusion with a variable neutral density, a highly requested feature from CineBloom fans, according to Moment. The filter provides that retro, softer look while also limiting the light coming through the lens in order to use wider apertures or flash in bright conditions.

The VND offers a 2-5 stop range built into the filter. Notches in the VND ring help photographers see the amount of light reduction without pulling their eye fully away from the viewfinder, the company says.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Moment) (Image credit: Moment) (Image credit: Moment)

VNDs often struggle with color, but Moment says the CineBloom VND uses premium coatings to prevent unwanted tint. The filter is designed with Schoot B270 cinema glass and a machined aluminum body that’s still compatible with traditional lens caps.

The Moment CineBloom VND filters will come in two different diffusion strengths. The 20 percent version has a stronger, more dramatic look, while the 10 percent strength has a lighter diffusion effect.

The CineBloom VND is available for pre-order now, with shipping expected to begin on July 29, with a list price of $199. International pricing has not yet been announced, but that converts to around £146 / AU$305.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also like

Browse the best diffusion filters or the best variable neutral density filters.