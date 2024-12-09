Building a Lego camera with my 8-year-old son meant having to explain what a Polaroid is!

Making the Lego Polaroid camera with my 8-year-old son was brilliant. Having to explain its existence to a member of Gen Alpha? A bonus bonding experience.

Building the Polaroid OneStep SX-70 from the Lego Ideas range with my eight-year-old was a lot of fun – and it also gave us a chance to have a bit of a discussion about cameras before Gen Alpha's understanding.

My son is, of course, used to cameras around the house but, given my specialities, they tend to be digital and often drones capable of flying. Lego is a bit more of analog experience. You might associate Lego with kids but the brand has long since moved into adulthood, in part because of the 'Ideas' range, in which creators are invited to submit set designs and they are voted on by fans.

