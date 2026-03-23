If any camera qualifies as a "unicorn camera", it's the TTArtisan 203-T Folding Instant Camera.

I first encountered it, in protoype form, at CP+ 2025. It's a beautiful retro camera, patterned after the "pop-out" folding models of yore, but it fuses that throwback design with instant camera technology – Fujifilm's Instax technology, to be more specific. And I think this might be the cause of its unicorn-ness.

You see, after it was revealed to the world on the CP+ show floor in February 2025, the TTArtisan 203-T vanished. Pre-order pages had popped up at the likes of B&H, but nothing more was said or heard of it.

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Earlier this year, some websites were positing that the project had been scrapped – and some went further still, speculating that it may have been due to complaints from Fujifilm about the use of its Instax license.

Either way, the camera was absent from the show floor at CP+ 2026 in February – so color me surprised when, at the beginning of this month, it quietly went on pre-order in China… well, in the form of a "beta" program.

And color me flabbergasted when, over the weekend, I saw it open for a similar "invite-only beta sale" worldwide.

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"It's finally here!" reads the post on the company's social media (in all caps). "TTArtisan 203T Folding Instant Camera / Beta Sale Now Open / Invite-only purchase. Selected applicants will receive a private purchase code on March 27. Price: $400 Limited beta units available."

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The post invites you to follow a Bitly link to the "TTArtisan 203T Beta Program Application", where you are informed that colors will be shipped at random and that returns are only accepted for quality issues (and only within seven days).

The application also includes a series of questions, including:

• How experienced are you with manual lenses and rangefinder focusing?

• Have you ever used a folding / bellows camera?

• Do you understand the relationship between aperture, shutter speed, and ISO?

• What ISO is Instax Mini film rated at?

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All of which suggests that TTArtisan is trying to curtail attempts to return the camera due to inexperience with film or focusing.

Still, the question remains… why sell a beta version of a camera? I don't think I've ever encountered such a thing, even on Kickstarter – it's a very strange situation.

As noted in my previous story, I have to wonder whether production on this camera was halted – whether it was due to Fujifilm or something else – and TTArtisan was unable to sell this product commercially.

However much of the production run was completed, perhaps selling the units as "beta versions" by "invitation only" skirts whatever issue prevented them being sold at retail.

Either way, if you fancy your chances in this lottery process for a $400 (approximately £300 / AU$575) for a gorgeous-looking Instax Mini camera with "Cooke lens design", battery-free mechanical folding operation, an equivalent 50mm f/3.5-22 lens, and manual aperture and shutter operation, this is the camera for you!

(Image credit: TTArtisan)

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Take a look at the best instant cameras from all manufacturers (except, sadly, TTArtisan), and don't forget to check what type of instant film you need along with the different instant camera film sizes.