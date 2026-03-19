The Fujifilm Instax line tends to come in a wider range of colors than the X Series – but there’s good news for instant film photographers who would rather blend in with a classic black camera. The Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 will soon come in black.

The Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 is one of the best instant film cameras, particularly for photographers who want something larger than the credit-card-sized Instax Mini film and wider than the classic square. But when the instant film camera launched in 2024, it came in just one color, a sage green.

Now, retailers are listing a black Instax Wide 400 for pre-order.

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(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Launching cameras like the affordable Instax Mini 13 in a wide range of colors makes sense – it’s a party camera designed for sharing physical prints. Now, I love a good camera in an unusual color, but many photographers want to fly under the radar and use a more subtle camera that doesn’t scream “hey, look at me” when trying to take candid photos.

One of our complaints in the Instax Wide 400 review is that it only came in one color – so adding another color option is certainly welcome to see. After all, if the budget Instax Mini 13 comes in five colors, why shouldn’t a pricier camera get a little variety?

While the Instax brand typically conjures up the colorful options like those on the budget Instax Mini cameras, the Instax Wide 400 will now join options like the Instax Mini 99 and Instax Wide Evo in coming in the longstanding camera color.

The new look on an old camera is already starting to pop up at retailers. In the US, the new color variant is listed at Adorama and B&H as a pre-order. In the UK, Amazon has the new color listed with a March 31 release date.

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