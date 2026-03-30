It's funny, really. We photographers love being given tactile ways to interact with our cameras. We adore physical dials, dedicated buttons and satisfying clicks. Yet at the same time, our pockets are filled with featureless glass slabs. There is an irony there that a new phone, the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite, quietly exposes.

The concept is simple: a compact Android smartphone with a full physical QWERTY keyboard built into the lower half, much as BlackBerry did at its peak. That might sound like nostalgia dressed up as innovation. But spend a moment with what this thing can actually do, and the appeal starts to make real sense.

What the Titan 2 Elite offers

To start with, unlike the BlackBerrys of old, the Titan 2 Elite does have a decent camera. Specifically, a dual 50MP rear camera system, primary plus telephoto, covering a broad shooting range and up to 20x zoom.

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Those are solid mid-range numbers, and the combination covers most situations a travelling photographer actually encounters. The Elite Pro version adds optical image stabilization to the main camera, which is the one to consider if you are serious about low-light or video.

Where the phone really earns its keep, though, is in the workflow that follows the shot. Captioning images, responding to clients on location, writing up notes before they evaporate: all of these are slow and error-prone on a flat touchscreen. The Titan 2 Elite is built to solve exactly that.

(Image credit: Unihertz)

There's also a dedicated programmable physical button on the side that launches the camera instantly, which is precisely the kind of hardware shortcut camera manufacturers keep trying (and mostly failing) to bring back to phones.

Why this matters

Unihertz has been producing physical-keyboard Androids since 2019, and the Titan 2 Elite is its eleventh Kickstarter campaign. The launch drew genuine attention at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, and the campaign has since raised more than $2.2 million from nearly 5,000 backers. This is not a fringe pursuit.

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The timing is spot on, too. The Clicks keyboard accessory for iPhones has generated considerable online discussion, but the Reddit community following the Titan 2 Elite has noted one telling difference: Unihertz arrived at MWC with a fully working device, while rivals showed renders. For a community that has been burned by crowdfunding promises before, that distinction matters.

Impressions from the MWC booth are cautiously positive. The phone is more compact than its predecessor, which some users welcome and others don't. The orange colour option, while striking in photographs, drew mixed reactions from people who handled it, with several noting the keycaps were harder to read than on the black version. The black model looks and feels more considered.

The AMOLED display is a meaningful upgrade on the previous model's LCD, and it gets bright enough to check images comfortably in sunlight. Battery life should cover a working day.

What do they cost?

Kickstarter early-bird pricing starts at $349, with a standard price of $397. The Pro version is $479 during the campaign. The base model ships in June; the Pro follows in October. And while crowdfunding campaigns always carry risk for the buyer, Unihertz has successfully shipped 10 previous devices through the same platform.

Overall, for photographers who type as much as they shoot, and who quietly mourn the large-scale disappearance of physical controls from mainstream devices, the Titan 2 Elite will be worth checking out.