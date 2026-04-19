I’m a photography expert (and an adult) – but I am still excited by the current craze for toy cameras!
Just like when digital photography first went mass market 25 years ago, toy versions are on the increase again. Gavin Stoker believes he knows why
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
As a child of the 80s, I’ve been charmed by the Kodak Charmera, with its blind-buy lucky dip of retro graphics. Which kid, big or small, doesn’t love a lucky dip? Its key fob sized dimensions also remind me of the Digital L’Espion – French for ‘spy’ – camera from Digital Dream two decades ago. That similarly came with key ring attachment.
Further providing a current and powerful hit of that drug called nostalgia is the Chuzhao digital TLR style camera, resembling something I might have seen on a shelf at my grandparents. They were also one-time big users of the Kodak Box Brownie. The next thing we know we’ll all be fashioning pinhole cameras from paper and card.
Add in the recent toy camera likes of the Camp Snap, Flashback ONE35, Rewindpix, Snapic A1, and, arguably, the fun-leaning Fujifilm X Half and Instax Mini Evo Cinema, despite the latter’s price tag being not especially pocket money orientated, and I think we’re seeing a new trend emerge.Article continues below
If Gen Z is really buying up old, used point and shoot digicams at £30 a pop from eBay because they like the low-tech approach and rougher results, then the plastic-y and mostly very affordable nature of the above new(er) examples is likewise going to strongly appeal.
And if it’s true, the rest of us have now peaked when it comes to smartphone and social media obsessiveness – and are, increasingly, seeking out ways to disconnect – then the market for these cheap and cheerful camera toys is wider still.
When most ‘proper’ interchangeable lens digital cameras or even re-issued compacts cost around a grand, these photographic trinkets also offer an entry point into smartphone-free photography for those who want it – and one that the majors stopped offering when they (mostly) culled all their lower-priced snapshot models a decade ago.
Thus, digital cameras have become affordable, cute, and, most importantly, viral fashion accessories for the TikTok generation.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
So, rather than being totally dismissive of toy digicams, or low-cost 20-year-old point and shoots once consigned to household drawers with other outdated ephemera, I welcome them.
Getting dedicated cameras into people's hands in greater numbers is not only good for the practitioner, but for the present and future health of the photo industry.
And, encouragingly, it only takes a minute before we want to put away the toy version and pick up the real thing.
Gavin has over 30 years’ experience of writing about photography and television. He is currently the editor of British Photographic Industry News, and previously served as editor of Which Digital Camera and deputy editor of Total Digital Photography.
He has also written for a wide range of publications including T3, BBC Focus, Empire, NME, Radio Times, MacWorld, Computer Active, What Digital Camera and the Rough Guide books.
With his wealth of knowledge, Gavin is well placed to recognize great camera deals and recommend the best products in Digital Camera World’s buying guides. He also writes on a number of specialist subjects including binoculars and monoculars, spotting scopes, microscopes, trail cameras, action cameras, body cameras, filters and cameras straps.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.