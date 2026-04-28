Designing and testing prototypes allows camera brands to find potential issues before the design is finalized, but Canon is using software to help find potential issues before the prototype. In a recent report, Canon Inc. CEO and Chairman Fujio Mitari said that the company’s prototype simulation technology will soon be enhanced with AI, a change that may help speed up the development process and potentially lower costs.

Canon already uses software that helps simulate some of the prototype testing processes in order to find potential weaknesses earlier in the development process. Canon says that this software can run simulations, including drop tests and thermal simulations for mirrorless cameras.

But, the company’s recent Integrated Report, which sets goals for the next five years, indicates that AI will be integrated into the existing testing software.

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“First, we will thoroughly utilize AI,” wrote Mitari. “We will equip factory robots with AI to achieve the highest level of automation. We will also enhance our simulation technology not only for the production process, but also for development and prototype processes, drastically reducing both time-to-market and costs.”

By finding potential problems in the design stage rather than the later prototype and testing stage, Canon says that the development time is shortened, which also lowers development costs.

In one of the examples shared in the report, the software runs a simulated thermal test on a mirrorless camera. Heat dissipation is a major consideration of modern camera design, particularly for high-resolution video, as if the camera overheats, the recording stops, limiting the recording times.

The prototype simulation software is used across Canon’s entire ecosystem, not just cameras, and the report notes that the software even promotes “prototype-free manufacturing in many divisions.”

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At CP+ 2026, Canon shared an Analog Concept Camera , asking fans which prototype they liked better (Image credit: James Artaius)

AI is a hotly debated topic among artists, including photographers, as generative AI raises concerns over authenticity, intellectual property, and job loss, among other concerns. But by using AI in the development and testing process, Canon is hoping to reduce the cost and shorten the timelines to getting cameras that take real pictures to market.

The goal of running simulations before physical prototypes is to both decrease the time that it takes to get a camera design into a photographer's hands, as well as reduce costs.

In Canon’s latest financial report, the company posted record sales, but a drop in profit due to the rising cost of memory, among other factors, including tariffs. Reducing development costs could theoretically help the company regain some of the money expected to go towards the rising cost of memory – which is, ironically, due to the storage demands of AI. The company’s latest financial report estimated that the rising cost of memory would cost the company $50.3 billion yen – or roughly $318 million / £235 million / AU$445.5 million / CA$435.6 million at current exchange rates.

In the same 2026 Integrated Report, Canon hinted towards an expanded compact camera line-up, as well as continuing to expand the brand’s mirrorless bodies and lenses.

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