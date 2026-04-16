Fujifilm’s Instax Mini cameras have a certain look about them – and the latest Instax product looks like a supersized Instax Mini camera. The Instax Spot is a new photo booth built around instant film.

The Instax Spot is both a photo booth and a print station in one, delivering the longstanding photo booth format in instant film but also allowing guests to print their smartphone photos using a QR code.

The Instax Spot looks like it takes much of its design inspiration from the existing line-up of Instax cameras. The top of the photo booth looks like an oversized Instax Mini, complete with pretend film coming out of the top. The oversized circular screen even looks a bit like a lens, and it’s surrounded by a functional ring light.

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Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fujifilm) (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The Instax Spot will be available in both a standalone and a tabletop version. The base of the standalone version even reminds me of the Instax Mini Link 3 portable photo printer with its lines and curved edges.

The Instax photo booth takes part of the experience of the Instax app and integrates it into the photo booth as well. Guests can use Instax’s AR capabilities and add 3D physical effects to the prints. The owner of the photo booth can also customize the borders and stickers to their brand.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The Instax Spot will spit out prints on either Instax Mini or Instax Square, depending on the version.

The new Instax photo booth is designed for businesses with a lot of foot traffic – so Instax fans may expect to see the Spot out in the wild at museums, theaters and other locations after the May 14 launch.

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