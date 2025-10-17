Are primes dead? Are bridge cameras underrated? Can you shoot landscapes in bad weather? It's Episode 2 of our Bokeh Face podcast!

Episode two of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from all your favorite podcast services including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday – so you can tune into our next episode on Friday October 31 as a Halloween treat.

In this episode, DCW's How To Editor Mike Harris joins me (James Artaius, DCW Editor in Chief) to discuss a hot topic in the world of imaging, to take a look in our kit bag and geek out at what we've been shooting with, and to help solve a technical or creative camera issue.

You can watch the episode in full right here below:

Are prime lenses dead? • Bridge cameras are, in fact, amazing • Shooting landscapes in bad weather - YouTube Watch On

Kicking things off in our In Focus segment, we argue the question: Are prime lenses dead? Modern zooms are so outrageously good that some pros are abandoning primes altogether – so Mike and I play good cop, bad cop and see whether primes should be slapped in handcuffs.

In our Gear Up section, we share our enthusiasm for the daddy of megazoom cameras – explaining why photographers should stop being such snobs and see what the Nikon P1100, with its ludicrous 24-3000mm(!) zoom range, has to offer.

Finally, in our Trouble Shooting segment, Mike helps explain why and how to photograph landscapes even in bad weather when all the conditions are against you. I would be sorely tempted to just stay in bed, but Mike convinces me that it's actually more worthwhile to get out and shoot!

We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!

• Watch on YouTube

• Listen on Spotify

• Listen on Apple Podcasts

You might also like…

Check out my explainer video on what is a prime lens. Love the idea of one camera to cover everything? Take a look at the best bridge cameras. And for the top landscape shots, make sure you're using one of the best landscape lenses on one of the best cameras for landscapes, and check out Mike's landscape photography tips.