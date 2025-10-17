Are primes dead? Are bridge cameras underrated? Can you shoot landscapes in bad weather? It's Episode 2 of our Bokeh Face podcast!
In our latest podcast, James and Mike discuss primes vs zooms, a camera with a 24-3000mm lens and how to shoot landscapes in poor conditions
Episode two of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from all your favorite podcast services including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday – so you can tune into our next episode on Friday October 31 as a Halloween treat.
In this episode, DCW's How To Editor Mike Harris joins me (James Artaius, DCW Editor in Chief) to discuss a hot topic in the world of imaging, to take a look in our kit bag and geek out at what we've been shooting with, and to help solve a technical or creative camera issue.
You can watch the episode in full right here below:
Kicking things off in our In Focus segment, we argue the question: Are prime lenses dead? Modern zooms are so outrageously good that some pros are abandoning primes altogether – so Mike and I play good cop, bad cop and see whether primes should be slapped in handcuffs.
In our Gear Up section, we share our enthusiasm for the daddy of megazoom cameras – explaining why photographers should stop being such snobs and see what the Nikon P1100, with its ludicrous 24-3000mm(!) zoom range, has to offer.
Finally, in our Trouble Shooting segment, Mike helps explain why and how to photograph landscapes even in bad weather when all the conditions are against you. I would be sorely tempted to just stay in bed, but Mike convinces me that it's actually more worthwhile to get out and shoot!
We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!
• Watch on YouTube
• Listen on Spotify
• Listen on Apple Podcasts
You might also like…
Check out my explainer video on what is a prime lens. Love the idea of one camera to cover everything? Take a look at the best bridge cameras. And for the top landscape shots, make sure you're using one of the best landscape lenses on one of the best cameras for landscapes, and check out Mike's landscape photography tips.
James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.