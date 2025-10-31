Leica's 100th birthday isn't what you think! Is Hasselblad's new camera unmatched? How do you shoot better macro? It's Episode 3 of our podcast!

Episode three of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live! You can watch (and comment!) on our YouTube channel, or listen to the audio from all your favorite podcast services including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday – so you can tune into our next episode on Friday November 14.

In this episode, DCW's Content Director Chris George joins me (James Artaius, DCW Editor in Chief) as we chat hot topics in the imaging industry, dive into our kit bag to see what we've been shooting with lately, and put on our thinking caps to solve some camera questions.

You can watch the episode in full right here below:

In our In Focus segment we chat Leica's 100-year celebrations – and explain why it isn't actually Leica's 100th anniversary, along with diving into Leica's incredible history and cameras of the past, present and future.

Then, in our Gear Up section, we geek out over the incredible Hasselblad X2D II 100C, the most advanced and powerful camera on the market right now with world-beating specs in multiple categories. But how big a deal is it that it can't shoot video, or that there aren't a huge amount of lenses available?

To round things off, in our Trouble Shooting segment, we answer a wide-ranging question about macro and share some tips, techniques, hints and hacks for macro photography. We even explain how switching systems can drastically improve your macro shots… and how the wrong sensor could make them worse!

We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!

