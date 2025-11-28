You won't find Fujifilm X100VI compact camera in the Black Friday sales – but I've found you something even better that has a huge discount for first time ever!

The Fujifilm X100VI has been so popular since its launch, that for much of the time it has been on back order almost everywhere you look. Even nearly two years since this retro syled replacement for the equally successful X100V came onto the market it is never discounted – not even in the Black Friday camera deals that are live across the internet right now. Sorry if you are disappointed - but that the truth.

In the UK, you can be thankful - if you tried to buy one in the US you wouldn't find it in stock still - so you would have to join a waiting list or pay over the odds to get one. Here, you can find the X100VI in stock in a few stores - particularly if you are not worried if you get black or silver. But the price stays stubbornly fixed at the £1,599 launch price (LCE currently has both colours in stock).

But I have a tastier offer. Why not go for the newer, and better, GFX100RF? That's a medium format version of the X100VI which trades the X100VI's 40MP sensor for a big, big 100MP GFX sensor. And we have just spotted that this has just been reduced from to just £3,999 at Clifton Cameras- that's £700 off the RRP, and the first sizable discount we have seen on this breathtaking camera.

Save £650 Fujifilm GFX100RF: was £4,649 now £3,999 at Clifton Cameras Launched this year, the GFX100RF is the first digital medium format camera with a massive 100MP sensor – this is the first major price reduction on this big brother to the X100VI. Available in black or silver at this price

If you are a Fuji film fan, you know this makes sense... Go big, and enjoy the beauty of medium format in a very portable (and beautifully made) camera.

If you really want more to persuade you, take a look at our reviews editor Fujifilm X100VI vs GFX100RF side-by-side comparison – but be warned Gareth is biassed, as he already owned an X100VI (but I bet he is now eyeing up this deal) :) !