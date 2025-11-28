You won't find Fujifilm X100VI compact camera in the Black Friday sales – but I've found you something even better that has a huge discount for first time ever!
The crazily-popular Fujifilm X100VI stays stubbornly at its recommended retail price – making this offer on its big brother really attractive
The Fujifilm X100VI has been so popular since its launch, that for much of the time it has been on back order almost everywhere you look. Even nearly two years since this retro syled replacement for the equally successful X100V came onto the market it is never discounted – not even in the Black Friday camera deals that are live across the internet right now. Sorry if you are disappointed - but that the truth.
In the UK, you can be thankful - if you tried to buy one in the US you wouldn't find it in stock still - so you would have to join a waiting list or pay over the odds to get one. Here, you can find the X100VI in stock in a few stores - particularly if you are not worried if you get black or silver. But the price stays stubbornly fixed at the £1,599 launch price (LCE currently has both colours in stock).
But I have a tastier offer. Why not go for the newer, and better, GFX100RF? That's a medium format version of the X100VI which trades the X100VI's 40MP sensor for a big, big 100MP GFX sensor. And we have just spotted that this has just been reduced from to just £3,999 at Clifton Cameras- that's £700 off the RRP, and the first sizable discount we have seen on this breathtaking camera.
If you are a Fuji film fan, you know this makes sense... Go big, and enjoy the beauty of medium format in a very portable (and beautifully made) camera.
If you really want more to persuade you, take a look at our reviews editor Fujifilm X100VI vs GFX100RF side-by-side comparison – but be warned Gareth is biassed, as he already owned an X100VI (but I bet he is now eyeing up this deal) :) !
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.