Ricoh admits it’s “considering” a film compact camera as demand for the return of an analog GR grows
Ricoh hints at a possible GR film camera revival in a new interview
A recent interview hosted on Bobby Tonelli’s YouTube channel has quietly reignited one of the longest-running wishes in modern photography: the possible return of the Ricoh GR as a film camera.
In the candid conversation with the Tetsuya Iwasaki, Department Manager of Product Planning at Ricoh Imaging, the idea of remaking a GR film camera was addressed directly - and while no promises were made, the door was very deliberately left open.
Watch the full interview here:
The GR name carries serious weight in photographic culture. Long before the digital GR became a cult favorite for street photographers, the original GR film cameras were revered for their sharp lenses, pocketable form factor, and no-nonsense approach to image-making. They were tools built for photographers who valued instinct over excess, and decades later that philosophy still defines the GR identity. It’s precisely that heritage which makes the idea of a film revival so compelling.
During the interview, Ricoh’s Product Planning lead acknowledged the growing chorus of photographers calling for a return to film.
“It’s true that there are many voices calling for it to be made,” they said, before stopping short of confirming any active development.
Importantly, though, the response wasn’t dismissive. Instead, it framed the demand as something Ricoh feels a responsibility to consider — particularly when users are clear about the kinds of photographs they want to make, and what they expect from a brand with Ricoh’s legacy.
That distinction matters. In an era where film photography has moved well beyond nostalgia and into genuine resurgence, manufacturers are increasingly aware that film users aren’t simply chasing the past. They’re seeking a slower, more deliberate photographic experience that digital can’t replicate.
For Ricoh, whose GR cameras have always been about responsiveness, discretion, and photographic intent, a film GR wouldn’t be a gimmick – it would be a philosophical continuation.
What makes this conversation especially interesting is its timing. Film sales continue to grow steadily, compact film cameras are commanding eye-watering prices on the secondhand market, and photographers are clearly willing to invest in high-quality analog tools if they feel thoughtfully designed. Ricoh’s acknowledgment that “we have no choice but to consider it” suggests the company is acutely aware of that shift, even if the commercial and technical challenges remain significant.
Of course, remaking a GR film camera today wouldn’t be simple. Supply chains, mechanical expertise, and cost all present hurdles that didn’t exist when the original cameras were produced. But Ricoh has never been a brand to chase trends blindly. If a film GR were to happen, it would almost certainly be because the company believed it could deliver something authentic — not just a logo revival, but a camera worthy of the name.
For now, the idea remains firmly in the realm of “consideration” rather than confirmation. Still, for GR loyalists and film photographers alike, hearing Ricoh openly acknowledge the demand feels like a small but meaningful shift. Sometimes, in this industry, that’s exactly how big comebacks begin.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
