GoPro is poised to launch new high-end cameras this month, but the brand’s push beyond the action camera comes at a rocky time within the US-based company. On Tuesday, April 7, GoPro announced a restructuring plan that includes a global reduction in workforce of about 23 percent of the company’s staff, which means around 145 employees.

The news comes from 8-K paperwork filed with the SEC, which is required documentation that informs stockholders of major changes. According to the announcement, the reduction in workforce will happen in the second quarter of 2026 and will be largely completed by the end of the calendar year.

The company estimates that the restructuring will carry a cost between $11.5 million to $15 million, which includes one-time termination benefits and healthcare. The restructure, GoPro says, is designed to “reduce operating costs and drive stronger operating leverage.”

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GoPro currently has around 631 employees, so a 145-person reduction will put the company’s staff at under 500 employees.

The GoPro Max 2 (Image credit: Future)

The restructuring isn’t the first sign of trouble for GoPro – last year, CEO Nicholas Woodman declined his own salary. In the last fiscal year, GoPro reported US$93.5 million in losses and around 20 percent fewer action camera sales than in 2024.

But, the news comes as, later this month, the company plans to announce new cameras – and the teasers hint the launch goes beyond action cameras. When GoPro announced the new GP3 processor in March, it said the tech would be used inside “vlogging cameras, and ultra-premium compact cinema-grade cameras.”

Another potentially major change? GoPro has hinted that this new processor will also power cameras with larger sensors.

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Last year was also the first time in a decade that GoPro didn’t launch a new flagship action camera at its fall event, announcing the Max 2 and Lit Hero instead of the expected successor to the GoPro Hero13 Black.

The restructuring plan, coupled with the company’s move into vlogging cameras and cinema cameras, suggests GoPro could look very different at the end of 2026 than it did at the start of the year. Beyond the change in staff, if the teasers are any indication, GoPro’s catalog of cameras may be about to look quite different.

GoPro said that the new cameras will be announced during the NAB Show in Las Vegas, which is scheduled for April 19-22.

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