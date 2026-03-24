I’ve been closely monitoring camera prices since tariffs increased list prices last year – and a handful of Nikon’s best cameras have just dropped to the lowest prices all year, including entry-level full-frame mirrorless cameras, pro-grade sports cameras, and even a Coolpix superzoom.

Using online price trackers helps indicate when the best time to pick up a new camera body may be. There’s the usual drop right around Black Friday, but a handful of cameras have dropped to the best price yet in early spring sales, likely influenced by the upcoming Amazon Big Spring sale. Trackers indicate that the Nikon Z5 II and superzoom Coolpix P1100 have dropped to the lowest ever price. The Z6 III – which is the best Nikon for most photographers – is at its lowest price all year, along with the Z8, and the D850.

The best camera deals don’t always overlap with the list of the best cameras, but in this case, a number of the steepest discounts on Nikon gear right now are on bodies that dominate the top picks for the best Nikon cameras.

Lowest ever Nikon deals

Lowest prices in 2026

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Several of Nikon's best lenses are discounted right now too! Or, browse the best Nikon cameras or the best Nikon lenses for a deeper dive.