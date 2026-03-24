The best Nikon at the best price? I'm a camera expert – and these are the best Nikon camera deals I've seen all year
Several of Nikon's best cameras have dropped to the lowest price I've seen this year – and some are even at the best price yet
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I’ve been closely monitoring camera prices since tariffs increased list prices last year – and a handful of Nikon’s best cameras have just dropped to the lowest prices all year, including entry-level full-frame mirrorless cameras, pro-grade sports cameras, and even a Coolpix superzoom.
Using online price trackers helps indicate when the best time to pick up a new camera body may be. There’s the usual drop right around Black Friday, but a handful of cameras have dropped to the best price yet in early spring sales, likely influenced by the upcoming Amazon Big Spring sale. Trackers indicate that the Nikon Z5 II and superzoom Coolpix P1100 have dropped to the lowest ever price. The Z6 III – which is the best Nikon for most photographers – is at its lowest price all year, along with the Z8, and the D850.
The best camera deals don’t always overlap with the list of the best cameras, but in this case, a number of the steepest discounts on Nikon gear right now are on bodies that dominate the top picks for the best Nikon cameras.
Lowest ever Nikon deals
The Nikon Z5 II is the brand's most affordable full-frame pick among current models, earning it the Best Value pick on our list of the top Nikon options. But while the Z5 II may be "entry-level," the camera's capabilities don't feel entry-level, starting with the impressive -10EV low light autofocusing, 30 fps JPEG bursts, and up to 7.5 stops of stabilization.
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It's hard to beat the zoom range on the Nikon Coolpix P1100 with its 125x lens that can tackle wide shots to super telephoto, despite having a fixed lens. While this Coolpix is a fixed camera with a smaller sensor, the zoom is hard to beat, making it an excellent option for novices who want to get up close to birds, wildlife, or even the moon. Along with being Nikon's best superzoom, it's also one of the best bridge cameras overall.
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Lowest prices in 2026
The Nikon Z6 III is the best Nikon for most people, thanks to its full-frame sensor, snappy performance, and reasonable price point. The 24.5MP full-frame camera now sits at the lowest price that it's been in months – and is less than $100 off from the lowest-ever price. B&H has it bundled with a free memory card and messenger bag, or if you'd rather get free software, try Adorama's bundle deal.
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24.5MP not enough? I think the Nikon Z8 is the best pro mirrorless from Nikon with its 45.7MP full-frame sensor mixed with impressive 120fps burst shooting and 8K 60p video. It's really a baby Z9 but comes in at a much better price point, particularly with $800 off! B&H has it bundled with memory cards and one of my favorite messenger bags, or Adorama bundles the body with free memory cards, software, a smaller bag, and even a mini flash.
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Not ready to give up the optical viewfinder or switch over your collection of F-Mount lenses yet? The Nikon D850 is Nikon's best DSLR with its 45.7MP full-frame sensor. This is the lowest price that I've seen the DSLR for all year, and it's less than $100 from the camera's lowest-ever price.
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Several of Nikon's best lenses are discounted right now too! Or, browse the best Nikon cameras or the best Nikon lenses for a deeper dive.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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