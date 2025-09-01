Could this be the next DJI Osmo Pocket camera? It's a little difficult to believe, but not impossible – the picture has been leaked by one the most regularly reliable leakers of DJI information, Igor Bogdanov, via his @Quadro_News account, and he has shared two versions for those worried about the digital artifacts, all of which is pretty convincing.

There is another reason to believe it, too – the addition of an extra camera. If you had to think where to go next with a successful product – and I don't know about you, but I see people with the Osmo Pocket 3 all the time – then another camera would seem a logical next step.

Extra cameras are used to provide more choice of zoom range on phone camera systems and some of DJI's drones, so why not its flagship vlogging camera?

👉Pocket 4 prototype. Not much info yet. DJI designers love to surprise us.🧐#osmopocket4 pic.twitter.com/oEsvK2r97pAugust 31, 2025

Admittedly, I hesitate and think to myself, "Well, that does put the camera off-center on the gimbal, which means the gimbal will have to work harder to achieve a steady image." But in truth, the lens is not centered on many of DJI's camera gimbals – so perhaps the necessity is not as high as I might imagine, even though the lens is in the center of the Osmo Pocket 3.

There is a discussion to be had about whether multiple cameras with different fixed optical lengths are a better solution than a single variable optical zoom – as we became more used to with traditional compact cameras.

For lightweight deployment, however, multiple cameras do tend to win out – and it is not impossible that DJI is also thinking about using some or all of the same gimbal components on future drones (could a future, and also oft-rumored DJI Mini 5 Pro, get a dual camera system?).

Another image being circulated by Fixed Focus Digital suggests that a new Osmo Pocket is on the way and will feature a smaller OLED screen on the reverse – in a manner similar to the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro camera. That seems a little strange, as the gimbal can turn around and face in either direction on the Osmo Pocket 3. Is this more like an ill-thought-through wish list?

Users on Reddit are also asking for true D-Log instead of D-Log M, an on-device histogram and even waterproofing. The point is, almost two years on from the original Osmo Pocket 3, there are a lot of desires out there and nothing definite. We have finally started to see competitors start to come after gimbal cameras, though, so it is perhaps time DJI showed something.

