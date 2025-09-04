DJI is said to be launching a full-frame mirrorless camera – but how realistic is it?

Full-frame, corner-mounted electronic viewfinder, and a boxy FX3-like design... it could be DJI's first L-mount full-frame mirrorless camera

Is it happening? A full-frame L-Mount mirrorless camera from DJI, featuring a corner-mounted EVF, boxy Sony FX3-style design and Hasselblad color science? The latest rumors suggest we could be just days away from a major reveal.

If you missed the buzz, whispers across the industry point to an official announcement on September 15 – and you can catch up on all the details and rumored specs of the camera in this story.

But just how realistic is it? Let's take a step back and look at whether this bold move makes sense for DJI – and what it could mean for the mirrorless camera market if the rumors turn out to be true.

On the surface, yes. DJI has everything it needs: technical expertise, imaging know-how, an established lens mount through the L-Mount Alliance (which it joined in 2022) and the in-house color science from Hasselblad.

Its Ronin 4D already showcases advanced cinema capabilities – including an L-Mount module, LiDAR autofocus, and industry-grade image pipelines. In short, it's not coming in cold.

However, breaking into the full-frame mirrorless market is no small feat. It's dominated by the big three – Sony, Canon and Nikon – who have decades of brand loyalty, massive lens ecosystems and deep market penetration. For DJI, a company already thriving in drones, gimbals and cinema tools, launching a conventional mirrorless system might not be the most obvious or lucrative next step.

And maybe that's the point.

What if DJI isn't trying to go head-to-head with Sony and co? What if this rumored camera – with its FX3-like form factor and cinema-centric features – is actually aimed at a hybrid niche?

A crossover between content creators, video shooters and cinema pros. That would make perfect sense considering DJI's DNA and the momentum it already has in video-centric gear.

So, is this just another juicy rumor destined to fade into nothing?

Maybe. But this time around, the signals are harder to ignore. Multiple sources are speculating about this online. Internal chatter, a blurred image (shared by DJI Rumors), and credible specs have been circulating for days.

We might finally be looking at DJI's step into the full-frame mirrorless arena – or at least, something close to it.

