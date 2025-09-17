DJI's teaser – plus a Chinese leak – add up to reveal the Osmo Nano?

Leaker the "Federation of Independent Photographers," posting on Chinese Twitter-equivalent Weibo, has revealed details of the expected DJI "Osmo Nano" – explaining a lot more about the product DJI has already teased for September 23.

That teaser shows a fair bit too – a camera that definitely looks very small and that is animated, appearing to be being attached onto another element – something which only really makes sense if the other element has other components (batteries, screen etc.) to reduce the size and weight of the camera.

Own the MomentSeptember 23, 2025 | 8 AM (EDT)Learn More: https://t.co/0hRDHUQkDx pic.twitter.com/A8iWG7vAvySeptember 16, 2025

You can see more, under DJI's teaser title "Own the moment" (which does also hint at an action camera) on the company's page, but where does the name come from?

It isn't just the Weibo poster who has used the term Nano to identify the definitely released teaser from DJI as a 'Nano' – the very reliable Igor Bogdanov reposted DJI's teaser with the single word 'Nano' too.

The difference is that the poster on Weibo – while not as established in terms of reputation – does come with a lot of detail. Identifying the Nano as a successor to the DJI Action 2, a small action camera which has a modular design.

Ordinarily it'd be hard to tell whether the poster infers from the fact that the Action 2 features a magnetic mount, and attachable accessories like a screen and a battery, that the supposed Nano does too, or whether they are working from some kind of evidience, but their post does also include a series of watermarked images that do appear to show a new DJI camera that looks exactly like the device in the DJI teaser (and not very like the Action 2).

The DJI Action 2 is definitely not what we're expecting to see on September 23 (Image credit: Luke Baker / Digital Camera World)

Features anticipated by the poster are 4K60 and 4K120P, RockSteady 3 image stabilization, fast charging and support for DJI's new DJI Mic 3 wireless mic, and a 1/1.3-inch image sensor. Whether this comes to pass we won't know until the September 23, though nothing here seems especially implausible.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is also an interesting play for DJI as it will be hot on the heels not only of its own release of the Mini 5 Pro drone, but a small magnetic camera from Insta360 – the company it seems to be fighting hardest against if you look at other recent releases from each side; both have announced microphones, drones (albeit indirectly), and competition for the best 360 camera.

You might also like

Check out my piece Four years on and the Action 2 is still my favorite action camera.

Also check our guide to the best action cameras and the best body camera.