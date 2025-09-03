Wait, the DJI mirrorless camera will be announced on Sept 15?!

You read that right. When I first saw the headline this morning, my reaction was probably the same as yours: Wait... is DJI finally doing this? The idea of DJI launching a dedicated mirrorless camera isn't new – in fact, it's been circulating for years. But this time, the pieces seem to be falling into place. A full-frame, L-Mount camera, potentially set for announcement on September 15.

Let's rewind. Over the years, we've seen plenty of speculative DJI camera rumors. Remember when people thought DJI was cooking up a medium-format camera based on the Hasselblad X1D? That made sense – DJI has owned a majority stake of Hasselblad since 2017. Then there was the 2023 rumor of a Huawei-DJI collaboration on a mirrorless system with interchangeable lenses – intriguing, but it never materialized.

And who could forget last year's buzz that DJI would announce a mirrorless system camera in September 2024? Again, the month came and went but the news remained unchanged. Now, here we are again – and this time, it might be different.

According to various online sources, including a report from trusted site Mirrorless Rumors, DJI is finally ready to unveil its first full-frame mirrorless camera. The report highlights rumors that DJI will announce the device on September 15, backed by a series of posts from DJI Rumors – including publishing a blurred image of what might be the camera itself, with a claim that a teaser is imminent.

So what could we be looking at?

Possible full-frame sensor, L-Mount (meaning compatibility with lenses from Leica, Panasonic and Sigma), a boxy body reminiscent of the Sony FX3, an integrated electronic viewfinder positioned in the corner and color science and UI inspired by the Hasselblad X2D II.

Rest assured, as soon as there's an official statement, you'll read it first here on Digital Camera World.

