Robot Phone – a gimbal camera so good it'll be banned like the DJI Pocket?

There is a reason the DJI Osmo Pocket is a phenomenally popular compact camera, with a gimbal-stabilized pocket camera on a stick. But now DJI is facing a lot of challenges, the biggest of which is probably Donald Trump - but also from other companies releasing their own rivals to the Osmo Pocket. Phone company Honor has clearly been inspired, and is now working on its own version – the Robot Phone.

Introducing the HONOR ROBOT PHONE - YouTube Watch On

The Honor Robot Phone is a device proposed which includes a similar gimbal camera, but which can fold back into a camera bump not dissimilar to the one seen in the iPhone 17 Pro Max. When opened, the company's presentation suggests they see the camera as effectively giving the device a 'face'.

“With the Robot Phone, Honor envisions the future phone as more than just a tool,” says the company. “It becomes an emotional companion that senses, adapts, and evolves autonomously like a robot, enriching its users’ lives with love, joy, and wisdom.”

(Image credit: Honor)

So far the device has not gone on sale – only been seen in the teaser-like video above (which, you'll note if you play it, makes a less-than-subtle reference to Apple's phone). According to leakers it represents the company's 'alpha plan' (which is why the alpha character appears in the video – that has nothing to do with Sony, you can't copyright a Greek letter... probably).

What is clear, though, from the Chinese tech giant, is that it has told people in the industry it plans to show this device to journalists at MWC 2026 in Barcelona next March, and from what is shown, the camera will use AI to track subjects much like DJI drones and other gimbal cameras also do (or like WALL-E).

Gimbals are the basis of the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 and its predecessors, and other recent cameras that have attempted to cash in on the success of that device. DJI itself is under threat of being banned in the United States, so there is much to be said for companies for offering simple replacements.

Honor, however, is not one of the companies that currently sells directly in the USA, so you might still to look at our guide to the best gimbal cameras!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like

Check my review of the DJI Osmo Pocket 3.