New DJI Osmo Nano launch answers a lot of questions – and moves war onto a new front?

DJI has taken the covers of the new wearable Osmo Nano, teased last week and rumored for some time before that. The tine camera weights just 52g and offers attachments for wearing in a number of different ways.

The camera can definitely be seen as a spiritual successor to DJI's own Action 2, but it is also clearly a competitor for body-worn devices like the Insta360 Go Ultra.

The Osmo Action 2 camera and dock with remote control and live view. (Image credit: DJI)

In terms of specs, the DJI Osmo Nano boasts a 1/1.3-inch sensor, which DJI claims offers the best possible image quality for compact action cameras and a dynamic range of 13.5 stops. Image stabilization, Horizon Steady etc, are on board.

Normal video shooting is up to 4K60fps, with a slow motion option of 4K120fps. The field of view is 143 degrees. The camera does offer 10-bit video as well as DJI's D-Log M flat profile, making it a tempting prospect for those looking to grade footage from a compact camera.

The camera itself – 57mm x 29mm x 28mm – is waterproof to 33ft / 10m, while the "Multifunction Vision Dock" it attaches to (facing either direction) to recharge its battery has IPX-4 splash protection, good enough for rain (or sweat!)

The multifunction dock has an OLED touchscreen, a MicroSD card slot and a USB-C port, while the camera itself has built-in storage and tops itself up from the dock when attached. It takes around 20 minutes to charge the camera to 80%, and the endurance mode offers – according to DJI – up to an hour of recording at 4K30 from the camera alone (sans dock).

(Image credit: DJI)

The camera has built in stereo microphones, and – as expected – is compatible with DJI's microphones like the DJI Mic Mini via 'OsmoAudio'.

The camera is being sold in two configurations, with either 64GB or 128GB storage built into the camera. The "Osmo Nano Standard Combo" includes the camera and dock, a magnetic lanyard, a case, a magnetic hat clip, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a dual-direction magnetic ball joint adapter mount.

UK pricing for these bundles will be $299 / £239 / AU$529 for the 64GB, and $329 / £259 / AU$589 for the 128GB variants.

Additional accessories being launched alongside the camera include a magnetic headband, ND filters, and glass lens protectors.

