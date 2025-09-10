Is the Antigravity 360 drone getting a competitor from DJI before it's even out?

According to a poster calling themselves 'Camera Beta' on Chinese microblogging site Weibo (a bit like Twitter/X), images have been leaked of a DJI 360-degree drone which "might be in production". If that is the case it would be very interesting given recent announcements from Insta360-incubated company AntiGravity.

The full post can be seen on Weibo, but the gist of it is a drone which looks a little like the Avata 2 – but also a little like the DJI Flip because the resolution is that low – and is a 'DJI Panoramic Drone'.

(Image credit: Weibo)

Looking carefully it does look more like the Avata series of drones, in that it does not appear to be a folding design. But it is worth noting that we're also not seeing the drone from the top and bottom, and if it is a rigid frame design then – even if it is an unreleased DJI product – there is no real reason it wouldn't just be a progression of the Neo series.

Still, the writer of the post speculated that a 'DJI Panoramic Drone' is clearly undergoing field testing (seemingly from these images), and goes on to conclude that it will boast a 1-inch panoramic camera sensor and offer up to 8K video.

Perhaps I'm wrong to conclude that 'panoramic' and 360 mean the same thing.

The writer also lists other DJI features – O4+ image transmission, multi-camera obstacle avoidance systems, and LiDAR sensors.

None of this seems especially well supported from the images to my eye, and at least one of the commentors to the post also agrees with my comment about the Neo.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is interesting, though, that the concept is being touted outside Antigravity already – if nothing else the DJI Osmo 360 must have caught the public imagination.

You might also like

Check my hands on test of the Antigravity X1 – the first 360-degree drone – and read my guide to the best 360-degree cameras.