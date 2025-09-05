Is this the DJI Mini 5 Pro? Known leakers are posting like crazy...

Is this the DJI Mini 5 Pro? We certainly expect one after the storming success of the Mini 3 Pro and Mini 4 Pro, and there has been a change in the style of images posted by known leakers – they look a lot like product shots. The sort you see on the side of boxes and on websites. Let's take a look...

👉Well, hello there, DJI Mini 5 Pro.🫡#djimini5pro pic.twitter.com/MafKgJZV1jSeptember 3, 2025

The existence of slightly different batteries, as well as mention new, subtly different-looking filters, suggest some credence to the rumors of a new flight time and a new camera.

The most quoted image sensor size is 1-inch and x.com poster Mario Tandoi seems to think that it'll be capable of 4K at 120fps. He also suggests forward-facing LiDAR, and a 225-degree rotating gimbal for flexible camera movements – I wonder if that means like the much pricier Mavic 4 Pro flagship?

Some other tipsters (though I can't vouch for their reputation) are suggesting that there will be the option of a long-life battery with up to 52 minutes of theoretical flight time. The most perplexing of the tweets circulating is one suggesting the weight will jump to 253g from a poster called Xdrones Studio – climbing over 250g would invalidate the main commercial reason for this drone as this weight limit is critical for the registration and distance rules in so many countries.

The other most noted of the reliable DJI leakers is Jasper Ellens, and he also has more than a few images to share as part of this week's photo dump, even if his commentary is all about the recently announced Antigravity drone.

Because #Antigravity, I see people questioning if DJI will sell less #Mini5s. To be frank I doubt it. The 360 drone biggest #flaw is that it doesn't come with a normal remote. Flying with goggles requires a spectator and regulation wise that sucks. Cheers https://t.co/OOUwzGudR4 pic.twitter.com/riFWjFAg9gAugust 15, 2025

So, if we are a little less selective with our trust of sources, we can find out more information! Either way, a new device seems likely soon.

In the meantime, it will make a lot of sense to keep an eye on the price of the Mini 4 Pro, as well as the supplies. Some retailers also have low stock as well as discounts – I'll allow you to draw your own conclusions!