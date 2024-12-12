Leak says DJI Mini 5 Pro to be world's first ultralight drone with LiDAR

Most drone reporters – and serious leakers with an inside track like Jasper Ellens – have been wary of reporting anything about a DJI Mini 5 because it didn't seem possible to do much more and stay under 249g. Now, though, he has conceeded that the latest leak might actually have something in it.

I have been extremely skeptical towards the release of a #DJIMINI5. I couldn't find any reason why they should update the Mini 4 without exceeding the 249 gram mark. But today I stand corrected. This summer we will see a new Mini with LiDAR and stronger (vented) motors. Cheers pic.twitter.com/v3kcSasJfODecember 10, 2024

Not all drone rumors are created equal, you see. There are some leakers who have such a good track record that when they post images, we have to report it. There are others, though, which are harder to verify, like this post on Weibo – a Chinese microblogging site – which does appear to show a new airframe and – as if that wasn't clear enough or exciting enough – the text translates...

(Image credit: Weibo)

"The first spy photos of DJI's new DJI mini5 drone have been exposed. The weight of the whole machine is still 249 grams. It is positioned as a lightweight and compact entry-level drone, equipped with DJI LiDAR and a more powerful motor. It is expected to be released in the summer of 2025."

The new picture shows vented motors which, presumably are more powerful, though since the key goal with this category is to stay under the legal 249g limit the weight for these feature upgrades must be coming from somewhere. The battery is always the obvious contender.

The fact a rumor exists doesn't mean a lot. It's easy to take the existing product number and add one. It's not even that much of a step to take the coolest new feature from another drone – LiDAR on the DJI Air 3S – and say that's coming.

If, however, the rumor is considered credible by Jasper Ellens X27 (as it now seems to be), that's quite interesting.

Of course it doesn't mean that the drone is coming anytime soon – summer 2025 is a way away. Plus, if I'm honest I also agree with Ellen's original logic; the Mini 4 Pro is very good as it stands. Not only can you actually get it now, but I tested the Air 3S with LiDAR and it isn't as exciting as DJI make out in the daylight which is when most drone flight will take place.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors