This is going to sound strange, but I probably spend more time picking out stocking stuffers than I do actual gifts – because I hate spending money on something that will eventually end up in a landfill. Photography is a fairly expensive hobby, which got me thinking – are there even any photo accessories under $10 that aren’t landfill fodder?

I started browsing through Amazon Haul as well as my favorite photo retailers on a mission to answer the question, and I was actually surprised to find a few accessories under $10 from some of my favorite brands on items that actually looked quite handy.

There are a few areas that I wouldn’t skimp on. Don’t trust an expensive mirrorless camera to a $5 strap, or risk losing images on a no-name memory card.

But these deals? These under $10 photo accessories come from either well-loved brands or have excellent user reviews.

Save 20% SmallRig Universal Braided Wristband: was $9.99 now $7.99 at BHPhoto This SmallRig wrist strap is meant for compact cameras and smaller mirrorless cameras, but has a load capacity of up to 22 pounds. SmallRig is a well-known brand, so I'd trust this option with small cameras over no-name-brand cheap straps.

Save 70% Wandrd Worryless Locking Zipper puller, 6 pack: was $29 now $8.70 at BHPhoto Theft is a common concern among photographers carrying around expensive gear. These zipper pulls discourage crimes of opportunity by making the zippers on any camera bag with dual zippers harder to open. The locks aren't self-explanatory, so they discourage pickpockets from unzipping your bag in a crowd.

Joby GripTight One: was $9 now $9 at Amazon I actually have one of these – this is a great little adapter that allows a tripod to hold a smartphone. It's a fantastic, tiny tool for switching from pro camera gear to recording a quick Reel on your phone for social media. This isn't on sale, but at $9, it really doesn't need to be.

Save 23% Cyanotype Store Cyanotype Paper: was $12.95 now $9.95 at BHPhoto Cyanotype paper is a fun way to learn about the history of photography and film, without actually diving too deep into chemicals. This cyanotype paper creates prints of objects using sunlight and processes with just water.

You may also like

Browse more stocking stuffers for photographers, or take a look at the best Black Friday camera deals.