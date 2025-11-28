Under $10 photo accessories that aren’t garbage don’t exist…actually, never mind, these deals are fantastic
I set out on a mission to find photo accessories under $10 that aren't total garbage, and I found a surprising number of deals
This is going to sound strange, but I probably spend more time picking out stocking stuffers than I do actual gifts – because I hate spending money on something that will eventually end up in a landfill. Photography is a fairly expensive hobby, which got me thinking – are there even any photo accessories under $10 that aren’t landfill fodder?
I started browsing through Amazon Haul as well as my favorite photo retailers on a mission to answer the question, and I was actually surprised to find a few accessories under $10 from some of my favorite brands on items that actually looked quite handy.
There are a few areas that I wouldn’t skimp on. Don’t trust an expensive mirrorless camera to a $5 strap, or risk losing images on a no-name memory card.
But these deals? These under $10 photo accessories come from either well-loved brands or have excellent user reviews.
As a photographer, I'm always dealing with too many cords. These simple cord keepers look lovely and have a 4.4-star review rating.
This camera soft release button customizes a camera's shutter button, compatible with several cameras from Fujifilm, Sony, Leica, and Nikon.
This color film is recommended for portraits with its color rendering and fine grain. It makes a great stocking stuffer for photographers who already have a 35mm film camera.
Film makes a great stocking stuffer if you happen to have a photographer who shoots film on your list. This is a high-contrast black-and-white film.
This SmallRig wrist strap is meant for compact cameras and smaller mirrorless cameras, but has a load capacity of up to 22 pounds. SmallRig is a well-known brand, so I'd trust this option with small cameras over no-name-brand cheap straps.
Despite the affordable price, this memory card holder from SmallRig is made from aluminium alloy to protect memory cards on the go. This one holds three SD cards and six microSD cards, but there's also another version for CFexpress Type A cards.
Theft is a common concern among photographers carrying around expensive gear. These zipper pulls discourage crimes of opportunity by making the zippers on any camera bag with dual zippers harder to open. The locks aren't self-explanatory, so they discourage pickpockets from unzipping your bag in a crowd.
Polarizing filters control reflections, making them one of the most useful filters to have in your kit. This deal is only for the 72mm size, but it's a massive savings on a filter from a well-known brand with positive user reviews.
Many drones and action cameras use the microSD format, and this 64GB card from a brand I use often is a steal right now.
I actually have one of these – this is a great little adapter that allows a tripod to hold a smartphone. It's a fantastic, tiny tool for switching from pro camera gear to recording a quick Reel on your phone for social media. This isn't on sale, but at $9, it really doesn't need to be.
This vlogging tripod is made for only small cameras like smartphones, compact cameras, and action cameras, but it also doubles as a selfie stick and grip, plus it's portable.
Sometimes, I just can't wait until I can get to a computer to look at my photos. This SD and microSD card reader from SmallRig connects to a phone's USB-C port and clicks on the back using MagSafe. It's not the fastest card reader at 104 MB/s, but it looks like a handy accessory for the cost. (If you want more speed, there's a 312 MB/s version for $20.79)
Cyanotype paper is a fun way to learn about the history of photography and film, without actually diving too deep into chemicals. This cyanotype paper creates prints of objects using sunlight and processes with just water.
