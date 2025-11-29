This is "probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world" – and now you can save over £900 on it
The Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is a top-tier telephoto, known for its steep price tag, but with this deal, you get it for just under £1,700
If you've been looking for a versatile, high-performance zoom lens, the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is now available for just £1,684.26 at Amazon.
With this offer, you save a MASSIVE £914.74 on the regular price tag of £2,599 – and that's on a lens that we described as "probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world… ever" in our review.
And just for context, the best price I found for this lens last year was £1,999 – this really is an incredible Black Friday camera deal!
This Nikon Z lens is a pro-grade telephoto known for its stellar image quality, fast and silent autofocus, and rugged build. With superb handling, effective stabilization and versatile performance across genres, it's a true workhorse lens.
The Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S (review) is known for its steep price tag, reflecting its specs and versatility – and it's easily one of the best Nikon telephoto lenses out there.
The Z 70-200mm f/2.8 builds on the legacy of the popular Nikon AF-S 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR DSLR lens, a go-to for pro Nikon shooters worldwide. This optic of the mirrorless S-line goes even further: it handles better, delivers sharper images and performs at a consistently high level.
Yes, it comes at a price, but that's what makes this current deal such a great opportunity if you are a Nikon Z user. Beyond its impressive technical specs, it's a true workhorse lens – versatile enough to cover multiple genres. So if your shooting style is consistent, this is a long-term investment that really pays off.
Optically, Nikon packed this lens with some serious glass: 21 elements in 18 groups, including two aspherical elements, six ED (extra-low dispersion) elements, a fluorite element, and an SR (short-wavelength refractive) element.
Autofocus is fast, accurate, smooth and super quiet, which also makes it appealing to videographers. And unlike many S-line lenses, this one doesn't rely solely on the camera body for stabilization. It features a built-in optical VR (vibration reduction) system that keeps performance solid, even at the longest zoom setting.
I recently spoke with Finnish landscape and astro landscape photographer Jonas Lindell, who uses this lens regularly. Despite sub-zero temperatures and tricky shooting conditions, he captures stunning images that really show what this lens is capable of. You can read the story here.
