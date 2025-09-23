If I bought the Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55, this is what I’d add first

Earlier this month, Fujifilm shook up the cinema world by announcing the full specs and price of the GFX Eterna 55 – its first dedicated cinema camera and a medium format one at that. Now, third-party accessory makers are moving quickly to maximize the potential of Fujifilm’s cinematic debut.

Among the options is a new suite of accessories from Wooden Camera, designed specifically to expand, power and facilitate a full rig for the Eterna 55. Whether you’re looking for improved power distribution, lens mounting flexibility or more reliable handling, Wooden Camera’s modular system covers every angle.

D-Box System (Image credit: Wooden Camera)

At the heart of the kit is the D-Box System, which offers secure power distribution with hot-swappable onboard batteries, dual P-Tap ports, a 5-pin EXT port for trigger / power distribution and an E-Fuse system to protect the camera from over-current damage.

The Power Strip integrates seamlessly into the body, enabling pass-through power and trigger functionality, whether using the front / rear top plates or the side top plate.

For lens and accessory mounting, the Base Plate System combines a riser plate and Arca base plate to maintain the correct optical height. With Arca rails, dual forward-facing 15mm rod mounts and tie-down points to prevent rod rotation, the system is designed for professional, production-ready stability.

Up top, the Top Plate System uses a triple-plate design (front, side, and rear) that can be configured depending on handle preferences – with a remarkable 23 1/4”-20 and 25 3/8”-16 mounting points! Additionally, with dedicated rail attachments, operators get plenty of flexibility for accessories, monitors, or external recorders.

Top Plate (Image credit: Wooden Camera)

For cinematographers who want to use existing lenses, to expand lens options, Wooden Camera also offers an LPL Mount Adapter that enables Arri LPL lenses to lock securely onto the GFX mount. The robust four-screw attachment mirrors Fuji’s own system, minimizing the risk of lens shift or detachment during operation.

The Elite Accessory System starts at $1,635 and includes the Riser Plate, Arca Base Plate, Top Plate System, multiple side rails and the Ultra Handle; essentially everything you need to build the Eterna 55 into a fully production-ready cinema rig. Each part of the kit is also available individually.