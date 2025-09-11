When influencers discovered the Canon G7 X Mark III, the camera became a trendy hit that was near impossible to find in stock at list price. But Canon just upped its production of compact cameras, and the G7 X III is now in stock at Canon UK as part of a vlogging kit.

Canon’s UK webstore currently has the G7 X Mark III vlogging kit listed as in stock. While the vlogging kit is slightly more than buying just the compact camera (which is still out of stock), it’s less than what some eBay resellers are asking for the highly sought-after compact camera.

While trends mean the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III isn’t cheap, the point-and-shoot packs a bright zoom lens and a 20MP one-inch sensor into a highly portable camera. The optical zoom delivers more flattering portraits than a smartphone’s wide-angle zoom lens, and the flash is more powerful as well.

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III Vlogger Kit: £899.99 at Canon UK The Canon G7 X Mark III has been hard to find, in part due to its viral status and in part due to its age. But the popular compact camera is finally back in stock at Canon UK as part of a vlogging kit. Read more ▼

After the compact camera started to be touted by influencers, the availability of the G7 X Mark III quickly declined. But Canon has upped the production of its compact cameras, which is likely why the PowerShot is now back in stock.

At about £900, the G7 X Mark III vlogging kit costs more than some budget mirrorless cameras, so the reason to consider the compact camera isn’t image quality. The reason to consider the G7 X Mark III is its compact size. While the one-inch sensor isn’t going to oust a mirrorless camera, it’s a steep improvement from most smartphone cameras. The camera’s 4.2x optical zoom is another key reason the point-and-shoot has earned viral status on social media.

Considering the G7 X Mark III is still pocketable, the G7 X Mark III is also an option for unplugging while still being able to snap photos without the distraction of smartphone notifications.

The vlogging kit adds Canon’s tripod grip and a 64GB SD card to the camera. The Canon HG-100TBR doubles as both a tabletop tripod and a video grip. It comes with a remote control for snapping selfies, that, mixed with the tripod base, helps snap selfies without awkwardly holding your arm out.

Buying the vlogger bundle is about £80 more than the camera-only cost (if it was in stock), but the tripod grip sells on its own for £120.

Is the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III the right fit?

