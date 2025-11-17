You can play Snake on this photo light meter (no, really) and it’s just begun shipping

The Lit Duo 1 is an industry-first light meter for many reasons, including its ability to play Snake

Following enormous support on Kickstarter, the Lit Duo 1 light meter has officially begun shipping. Digital Camera World first reported that the light meter had been reinvented in July 2024, when the self-proclaimed “Game-Changing” light meter for video and photo launched a Kickstarter in a bid to raise $580,139 / £441,126 / AU$889,462.

Well, 2,516 backers later and the project has more than doubled that target, reaching $1,651,292 / £1,255,609 / AU$2,531,739. As of a November update, Lit Systems says it’s delivered over 1,300 units, with around 360-500 lightmeters received from the factory per week.

The light meter itself looks a little like a handheld games console – and technically it is (more on that later) – what with its sizable, color LCD display and d-pad. But what gives this plucky little device the ability to challenge the best light meters out there is that it’s designed to measure six different elements: color, exposure, flash, illuminance, spectrum, and flicker.

What makes this light meter so special is just how much it can do – and that’s before you consider the fact it’s got Snake! (Image credit: Lit Systems)

According to Lit Systems, it’s the first light meter in the industry to feature interference filter sensor technology, dual sensors for simultaneous measurements, light flicker metering, wireless connectivity, a high-speed, ultra-low-power MCU and memory chipsets, a USB-C port for power and firmware updates, battery charging (via compatible rechargeable AAA batteries), and sound effects, designed to help speed up workflows.

The bread and butter of any light meter is its ability to measure exposure. In the Lit Duo 1’s case, you can also apply ND filter and exposure compensation values, measure the difference or ratio between two points, input your camera’s exposure settings and measure the distance to that target, as well as measure flash exposure and deliver flash analysis.

Light meters are still an invaluable tool for filmmakers, and the Lit Duo 1 caters for both video and stills. A key feature is its ability to measure color “for any type or brand of light sources.” It can also measure the color difference between two lights, and deliver chromaticity values in CIE 1931 or HSI.

Along with the aforementioned special measuring modes: illuminance, spectrum, and flicker, you can also play Snake. That’s right, this little lightmeter comes pre-loaded with a version of Snake, y’know, that game you were addicted to on your Nokia 3310. As it stands, you can pledge what equates to roughly $678 / £516 /AU$1,039 to secure your own LIT DUO 1.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like...

If you're in the market for a light meter, but a much cheaper option, check out the TTArtisan Light Meter II. If you're looking for the best in-camera light meters, then you'll want to check out the latest and greatest mirrorless cameras. And click here for more camera news.