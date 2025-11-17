GoPro’s fall launch event came with more than a few surprises – starting with its first action camera with a built-in light. Now, less than a month after the tiny LED-equipped camera shipping, the GoPro Lit Hero has already had its first price drop.

The Lit continues the tradition of the compact GoPro Hero, but adds an ultra-bright LED. Despite the camera’s small size, that LED is surprisingly bright (and may at times even be too bright).

But like the earlier GoPro Hero, the Lit Hero is designed as a pocketable camera that can go even more places than GoPro’s longstanding flagship line. The pocketable camera weighs in at a lightweight 93g / 3.3 oz. GoPro is trying to capitalize on some key trends here, too, even displaying photos of the action cam used as a keychain camera with a loop through its mounting system.

Shipping only began on October 21, but the GoPro Lit Hero already has its first discount ahead of the holiday season. In the US, the tiny action cam is $40 off at $229.99, while the UK sees a discount of £23 off at £217.

US Deal

Save $40 GoPro Lit Hero: was $269.99 now $229.99 at Adorama The GoPro Lit Hero is a smaller, more affordable alternative to GoPro's flagship. Despite the lower price and small size, it still records in 4K60 and is waterproof up to 16 feet.

The GoPro Lit Hero is impressively small and competitively priced, yet still offers 4K video that does pretty well in good light. But, outside of the best recording conditions, the smaller Lit Hero is far more stripped down than the flagship Hero13 Black. Low-light footage from the Lit Hero isn’t the best, though the LED helps some. The Lit footage also doesn’t get stabilized until after sending it to the GoPro app.

If you want the best possible video quality, sticking with a GoPro flagship or the best action camera is a good bet – and the Hero13 Black is also discounted right now at $319 in the US and £269 in the UK.

But if size and price take priority, the Lit is a fun little camera, emphasis on the word little. Other tiny action cameras worth considering include the DJI Osmo Nano and Insta360 Go 3S, but both sit at a higher price point right now.

