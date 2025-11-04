Between software and storage, many photographers already have a subscription (or two or three or five) – but would you sign up for a subscription to get Nano Banana on your camera? One new camera is launching with a US$7 a month subscription to access its in-camera generative AI editing.

The previously teased AI-camera called Caira is now open for pre-orders, but the news of the camera’s crowdfunding launch also comes with a new bit of information: in order to access the built-in Nano Banana editing, users will need a subscription to Caira Pro, which is $7 per month (about £5.33 / AU$10.70 / CA$9.84).

Using the camera’s voice control or iOS app to take photos with the MagSafe-attached camera won’t come with recurring costs (unless, of course, you want a new lens for the Micro Four Thirds mount).

But the Caira’s in-camera generative AI editing will require that subscription. Caira is the first camera to include Google’s Gemini 2.5, better known as Nano Banana, built in, which can be used for edits, from changing a shirt color to making a daytime photo look as if it were taken at night.

Subscriptions are fairly common for home security cameras, but I’m not aware of another mirrorless camera that comes with a subscription. There was a rumor floating around about a major camera brand considering a subscription, and fans weren’t happy about it – but nothing has come of the rumors yet.

I suspect the subscription aspect may not go over well with photographers – I wouldn't pay a monthly fee to use my camera. But, Caira isn't really made for photographers; it's geared more toward someone's first mirrorless camera, and it focuses on reducing photography's learning curve.

The subscription is for the in-camera editing, not actually taking pictures. Editing software is commonly associated with a subscription-style cost, although there are certainly free photo editing apps, particularly for mobile editing.

At the same time, it’s unsurprising that what could be the first mirrorless camera with a subscription is one that’s AI-focused. AI requires running expensive, power-hungry data centers. While Nanao Banana is free to use in some apps, it comes with daily limits. Subscribing to the Google AI Pro Plan costs about $20 / £19 / AU$33 / CA$27 a month. (Nano Banana can also be used inside Photoshop, but requires generative credits.)

Beyond the cost, there are other factors to consider when building an AI camera. Camera Intelligence says that the camera includes “strict guardrails that prohibit any alteration of an individual’s skin tone, ethnicity, or fundamental facial features.” The company also says that it adheres to Google’s Generative AI Prohibitive Use Policy as well.

Caira is launching first on Kickstarter, where pre-orders opened on November 4. The campaign runs through November 30, with shipping estimated for early 2026.

