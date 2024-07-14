The light meter has just been reinvented!

The humble light meter has been a staple in working photographers' kit bags for decades – and while some would argue it was the most valuable piece of equipment.

However, after the migration from analog to digital, its popularity seemed to drop off with the introduction of digital meters in the camera – and with the advent of mirrorless cameras, you get instant feedback as you adjust your exposure. Due to this, even the best light meters on the market never felt the need to evolve much – until now!

Lit Systems has launched a Kickstarter for the Lit Duo 1, dragging the light meter into the modern era by combining 6 essential tools in one pocket-sized device.

(Image credit: Lit Systems)

Combining streamlined user interface and software with tactile controls provides a contemporary and sleek aesthetic, with powerful photography and video light-measuring features bringing it into the 21st Century.

I never thought I'd see the day I was this excited by a light meter, but the advanced features are a huge leap from existing offerings. Lit Systems has provided a tool to accurately measure exposure, color, flash, illuminance, spectrum and flicker.

The ability to quickly and efficiently measure color can be a game changer for photography, but even more so for consistent video. A trio of color modes enables the user to measure ambient color of any type and from any source, measure multiple lights to determine the differences between them, and see chromaticity values in CIE 1931 or HSI.

LIT DUO 1 - Inspired by Light - YouTube Watch On

As is the case for all great meters, accurate measuring of exposure is vital and the Lit Duo 1 delivers in this area – and then some! Measuring ambient exposure is simple and enables the user to adjust all parameters, add ND filters and alter exposure compensation.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The ΔEV function accurately measures the exposure ratio between two points, the camera target function enables the users to set camera parameters manually, and the flash exposure measures the difference between ambient and flash – which works with HSS and provides the user with an analysis graph for enhanced control.

In what Lit Systems calls 'special measuring' we find industry-first measuring features: illuminance, spectrum and flickering can all be calculated via the precisely calibrated sensors, providing greater information to video teams and filmmakers.

(Image credit: Lit Systems)

Lit Systems really has redesigned the wheel with the Lit Duo 1 and it is being extremely well received in the industry, which is translating into significant Kickstarter backing – already close to smashing its $545,000 / £420,000 / AU$803,000 target.

Despite the long list of features I barely scratched the surface and I recommend heading over to the Kickstarter page for a more detailed explanation of the features – I didn't even mention that you can play Snake on it! Super Early Bird Prices start at $479 / £369 / AU$705.

Editor's note: As with all crowdfunding projects, there is no guarantee that the final product will match the early depictions in the campaign – or that the final product will be completed or delivered at all. DCW does not endorse this or any other crowdfunding campaign.

You may also be interested in our guides to the best light meter for photography, the best lighting kits, and the best video lights.