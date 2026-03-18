BBC camera expert’s custom Casio watch is an affordable nod to Nikon classics

The N168 Black Edition (pictured) is already sold out

Camera repair maestro and part-time watch wizard, Pierro Pozella, of the BBC's The Repair Shop fame, has been at it again, this time putting together custom timepieces in an ode to classic Nikon cameras. The watches are available via his online outlet, PPP Cameras, which is based in Birmingham, UK, but does offer worldwide shipping.

Pierro’s work was first brought to my attention when he released the M-Edition watch, a digital ode to the legendary M series of Leica cameras. The format this time around is much the same, with Pierro’s custom creations starting their life as off-the-shelf digital Casio watches. And while the Leica edition is a modified Casio AE1200, the new Nikon edition, dubbed the N168, is modelled after Casio’s hugely popular A168 (see what he did there?).

Image 1 of 2 The N168 Titanium Edition (pictured) is available for pre-order (Image credit: PPP Cameras) The N168 Chrome Edition (pictured) is available for pre-order (Image credit: PPP Cameras)

The custom pieces are available in three variants: Black Edition, Chrome Edition, and Titanium Edition. The former is priced at £170 (approx. $230 / AU$320), while the latter two are priced at £150 (approx. $200 / AU$280). Each watch is available for pre-order with shipments expected in May.

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However, the Black Edition of the N168 has already sold out. I’m not surprised, as the yellow trim and black watch face feel the most 'Nikon' out of the variants. It has a cleaner dial, too, with less text surrounding the digital window. All of the watches come with a canvas watch strap with yellow stitching, which is inspired by Nikon camera straps.

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