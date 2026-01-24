BBC expert’s Custom Casio timepiece is an affordable homage to Leica cameras
I’ve GOT to get my wrists on this custom Casio timepiece, inspired by Leica's M cameras!
If you know anything about watch enthusiasts, you’ll know that even Rolex and Omega owners have a bit of a soft spot for Casio. As an affordable watch enthusiast myself, I was delighted to hear of Birmingham (England)-based PPP Cameras’ digital ode to the legendary Leica M cameras via its custom M-Edition watches.
The outlet is run by expert camera wizard, Pierro Pozella, who's a camera repair expert on BBC program, The Repair Shop.
A quick glance and this unassuming homage to some of the world’s most sought-after analog cameras could be passed off as a Casio World Time watch. More specifically it appears to be a modified Casio AE1200, which bears a striking resemblance to James Bond’s Seiko G757 in Casino Royale – hence, it is often referred to as the ‘Casio Royale’.
But a few subtle differences set this modified timepiece apart. Most notable is the custom red dial, an unmistakable reference to Leica’s distinctive red dot; a custom red watch light, said to echo an internal light meter; and, unusually for Casio watches, a leather watch strap, representing a camera’s leatherette.
PPP offers two editions, Black and Chrome, with the first batch already sold out on the website, where the watches are listed for £150 (approximately $205 / AU$295). The store does ship internationally, however, and a second batch is on its way and available for pre-order now.
You might also like...
Feeling similarly inspired by the red dot brand? Take a look at the best Leica cameras and the best Leica M lenses. And if you're into horology, it's time! Shoot a stunning lifestyle image of your watch.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.