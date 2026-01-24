BBC expert’s Custom Casio timepiece is an affordable homage to Leica cameras

If you know anything about watch enthusiasts, you’ll know that even Rolex and Omega owners have a bit of a soft spot for Casio. As an affordable watch enthusiast myself, I was delighted to hear of Birmingham (England)-based PPP Cameras’ digital ode to the legendary Leica M cameras via its custom M-Edition watches.

The outlet is run by expert camera wizard, Pierro Pozella, who's a camera repair expert on BBC program, The Repair Shop.

A quick glance and this unassuming homage to some of the world’s most sought-after analog cameras could be passed off as a Casio World Time watch. More specifically it appears to be a modified Casio AE1200, which bears a striking resemblance to James Bond’s Seiko G757 in Casino Royale – hence, it is often referred to as the ‘Casio Royale’.

(Image credit: PPP Cameras)

But a few subtle differences set this modified timepiece apart. Most notable is the custom red dial, an unmistakable reference to Leica’s distinctive red dot; a custom red watch light, said to echo an internal light meter; and, unusually for Casio watches, a leather watch strap, representing a camera’s leatherette.

PPP offers two editions, Black and Chrome, with the first batch already sold out on the website, where the watches are listed for £150 (approximately $205 / AU$295). The store does ship internationally, however, and a second batch is on its way and available for pre-order now.

