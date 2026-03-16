This compact camera is so obsessed with pickles, it even makes a crunch sound when you press the shutter button
The Camp Snap x Grillo's is a special edition pickle-themed compact camera that retails for about US$70
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The brand known for digitizing the disposable film camera trend has a new launch for a compact camera that’s all about…pickles? The Camp Snap x Grillo’s limited edition camera is a pickle-themed compact camera launching on March 16.
The limited edition wraps the original Camp Snap compact camera in a pickle-colored wrap and adds Sam Sam, Grillo’s mascot, to the camera’s exterior.
But if that’s not pickled enough, the special edition camera has traded the classic click shutter sound for a crunch sound. That’s right, this pickle-themed camera crunches when the shutter button is pressed.Article continues below
Perhaps even more unusual is that, despite being a limited edition model, the pickle-themed camera will sell for the same list price as the original Camp Snap at $69.95, which is about £53 / AU$106, or $75 / £61 / AU$123.
I’ve tried the non-special edition of the Camp Snap, and the camera does feel like a throwback to disposable cameras, just without the film – and that includes imperfect but charming photos. The newer CS-Pro is a bit more grown-up, but not available in the wide range of colors or a pickle-themed variant.
The Camp Snap x Grillo limited edition camera is available directly from Camp Snap (as well as Grillo), and quantities are limited.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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