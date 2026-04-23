Go big or go home: Seagate's new storage solutions can save up to 256 TERABYTES of data

Seagate has revealed three new storage products designed for storing serious amounts of data:

Seagate One Touch

(Image credit: Seagate)

This is a conventional desktop hard disk drive offering high capacity storage at an accessible price. Available in 8TB, 20TB, and 24TB capacities, it packs enough space for hundreds of hours of 4K video footage, all in an enclosure measuring 186.80mm/7.354in x 40.30mm/1.587in x 131.70mm/5.185in.

What's more, unlike desktop hard drives of old, the One Touch doesn't need a separate power supply; it uses a single USB-C connection for both power and data transfer, much like a portable hard drive or SSD.

Article continues below

You get Windows and Mac compatibility out of the box, and Seagate includes Rescue Data Recovery Services; a package of services that help protect against data loss. Transfer speeds aren't quoted, but the One Touch is built for maximum storage, not maximum speed.

Expect to pay $259.99/£209.99 for the 8TB capacity. Pricing for the 20TB and 24TB versions has yet to be disclosed.

LaCie 8big Pro5

(Image credit: Lacie)

Entrusting critical data to a single hard drive isn't advisable; much better to duplicate it across multiple drives, as should one drive fail, you'll still have a back-up copy. It's this kind of enterprise-class reliability that you get with the new LaCie 8big Pro5 (LaCie now being a sub-brand of Seagate).

This 8-bay RAID storage solution is built for creative professionals working with multi‑stream 4K/8K video, large RAW image libraries, and AI‑assisted production environments. Thunderbolt 5 connectivity enables transfer speeds of up to 2800MB/s, along with up to 140W power delivery for a laptop connected to one of the 8big Pro5's four USB-C ports. Multiple RAID set-ups are supported, so you can balance speed with data redundancy.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The LaCie 8big Pro5 is available in 32TB ($3,999), 64TB ($4,799), 128TB ($5,999), 192TB ($7,499) and 256TB ($9,499) capacities.

Seagate FireCuda X Vault

(Image credit: Seagate)

Lastly, gamers and streamers will appreciate the new Seagate FireCuda X Vault. Like the Seagate One Touch, this is also a single external hard disk drive and it only requires one USB-C connection for data and power transfer - no separate power brick needed.

Where it differs is this hard drive is aimed primarily at PC gamers wanting to store huge game libraries, gameplay and content footage. In-keeping with the gaming ethos, the drive's exterior is visually striking and incorporates customizable RGB illumination and Windows Dynamic Lighting that "keeps your vibe in check and syncs to your rig’s energy".

Two capacities are available - 8TB and 20TB - and both come with Rescue Data Recovery Services, Xbox on PC certification, a one-month Xbox Game Pass for PC trial, and a two-month Adobe Creative Cloud Plan.

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced.