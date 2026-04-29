Flexible tabletop tripods take tiny camera supports higher by clinging to objects – but one photography accessory brand is building a full-size tripod that can cling to railings, trees, and other objects.

The Silence Corner Viperpod is a full-sized tripod that can hook onto vertical surfaces when space is limited, the ground is uneven, or the photographer needs to get an even higher perspective.

The Viperpod “defies gravity” with the same concept as Silence Corner’s Mambapod – a hook. Placing this hook over the top of a railing with the legs adding support on the sides allows photographers and videographers to shoot on narrow balconies, uneven terrain, and other scenarios where a traditional tripod may not work.

(Image credit: Silence Corner)

But unlike tabletop tripods like the Mambapod, when there’s plenty of space for a traditional tripod, the Viperpod can be used as a classic, full-height tripod. The Viperpod reaches up to 61.8 inches / 157 cm, while the smaller Viperpod Light sits at up to 51.2 inches / 130.1 cm.

The ability to cling to railings isn’t the only unusual design feature. The center column is an external one rather than sitting inside the center. This design allows the center column to tip forward for low angles, rather than requiring disassembly. The center column also doubles as a pan and tilt handle for the included ball head.

Image credit: Silence Corner Image credit: Silence Corner

Moving the center column to the exterior also allowed the designers to create a packed diameter that’s around 20 percent smaller than the tripod would have been with the more traditional design. Folded, the Viperpod measures 45 cm and weighs 2.55 lb /1.16 kg; the Light sits at 39.2 cm and 2.1 lb / .96 kg.

The tripods are built with five leg sections, which are adjusted with twist-style locks. Along with the hook to cling to objects, the tripod also has a hook on the center column for added support.

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VIPERPOD lets you shoot where tripods never could—and turns into a video rig in seconds. - YouTube Watch On

Like Silence Corner’s earlier products, the Viperpod is launching on Kickstarter. If the project is successful, early backers could get the Viperpod Light for $279 / £207 / AU$390 / CA$382 or the Viperpod for $309 / £229 / AU$432 / CA$423.

All Kickstarter projects carry more risks than purchasing through reputable retailers. However, the Viperpod project has already surpassed the funding goal and follows five other successful crowdfunding campaigns from the California-based company.

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