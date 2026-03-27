The time the Nikon D850 outmaneuvered mirrorless – that's why this camera is the DSLR GOAT!

I am never surprised to see the Nikon D850 trending online. In my mind, it is without a shadow of a doubt, the greatest DSLR camera ever made. And you can bet it’s right up there with the best cameras ever made, too. It was released in 2017, at the peak of the DSLR’s power. But little did the industry know that the writing was already on the wall for the DSLR camera technology that the ‘Big N’ had popularized way back in 1999 with the release of the Nikon D1.

By the time the Nikon D850 launched, Sony was already a few years into its Alpha full-frame mirrorless system, and the following year, both Canon and Nikon would go toe-to-toe with the consumer tech giant by releasing their own full-frame mirrorless systems.

When the Nikon D850 launched, Sony was well ahead of the pack with its Alpha full-frame mirrorless system (Image credit: Sony)

But in many ways, the Nikon D850’s timing couldn’t have been better. Rather than being seen as outdated tech just months after its release, it was very much the professional photographer’s camera. A bastion of image quality and a resolute workhorse that could be relied upon time and again.

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You see, the mirrorless landscape wasn’t what it is today. High-end DSLR cameras tended to feature more reliable autofocus and much better battery life. And while both Canon and Nikon launched their full-frame mirrorless systems alongside their proprietary DSLR adapters, it took years for their mirrorless lens line-ups to reach maturity.

And then you had some inherent design teething problems. The Canon EOS R’s multi-function touch bar was so poorly received that it never appeared again, while the Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7’s single card slots and lack of a native battery grip drew the ire of working professionals.

The Nikon Z8 is the spiritual successor to the D850, and while it’s an incredible feat of engineering, both cameras produce comparable image quality (Image credit: Future)

The only thing that dated the Nikon D850 was the bulky form factor that accommodated its reflex mirror and the lack of an electronic viewfinder. Otherwise, its 45.7-MP sensor was capable of delivering gorgeous high-resolution files, it had a very reliable 153-point AF system, could shoot 4K / 30p (uncropped), boasted a base ISO of 64, and featured a dual XQD (later CFExpress) / SD card slot.

Such is the Nikon D850’s enduring popularity that it remains in Nikon’s ever-dwindling line-up of DSLR cameras today. If you’re interested in making the move to full-frame, but aren’t bothered by mirrorless, or simply want an upgrade where you can still natively attach your F-mount lenses, I still highly recommend the Nikon D850 for stills photography.

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Personally, I’d save a packet on the RRP and buy it used, but it’s still as capable as it ever was. I myself used to own a D850 before I traded it in to buy its spiritual successor, the Nikon Z8, and while I love the Z8’s mod cons and its ability to take Z-mount glass, I can tell you that the image quality is no better than that of the Nikon D850. As far as DSLR cameras go, it’s the absolute GOAT.

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