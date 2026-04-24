Lexar reveals the fastest 2TB microSD card ever made

Lexar has teased a what it claims is the fastest 2TB microSD card available. Until now 2TB microSD cards have focussed mostly on capacity over speed, but the 2TB Lexar Professional SILVER PLUS microSDXC UHS-I Card is said to be capable of up to 255MB/s read speed, while write speeds should hit 180MB/s.

(Image credit: Lexar)

This performance might sound a little pedestrian when compared to CFexpress cards and some full-size UHS-II SD cards, but it's very respectable for a high-capacity microSD card. Lexar says the 2TB Silver Plus card will be compatible with select models from DJI, GoPro, Nintendo Switch, and Steam Deck. Although it's worth remembering that some devices like phones and dash cams often don't support microSD cards of over 1TB capacity. The 2TB Silver Plus microSD card will be available in 2027. Pricing has yet to be disclosed.

(Image credit: Lexar)

Also announced is an 8TB variant of Lexar's ARMOR 700 Portable SSD. As its name suggests, this portable storage solution is built to survive abuse. It's IP66 dust- and water-resistant, and its rugged construction helps it withstand drops from up to 3 meters. Lexar has also paid close attention to thermal management, so the drive should stay cool even when operating at its maximum 2000MB/s max read/write speed via a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connection.

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(Image credit: Lexar)

Now with an 8TB capacity option, the ARMOR 700 Portable SSD enables users to transport many hours of high resolution video in a tough yet ultra-portable package. The Lexar ARMOR 700 Portable SSD is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone 15/16/17 series, gaming consoles, and more. The new 8TB model is available now at Amazon, priced at $999.99.