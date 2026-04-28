The Widelux was a film camera series with an unusual rotating lens – but more than 20 years after the camera was discontinued, Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges decided to bring the iconic camera back. The re-made WideluxX film camera opened for the first pre-orders on April 28.

Bridges has been sharing his journey to recreate the camera since at least 2023, and now the revived WideluxX – spelled with two Xs to differentiate from the original Widelux – is nearing completion and taking the first batch of pre-orders.

The Widelux was a 35mm film camera series that created panoramic film images by rotating the lens – the Widelux F8 is the model that the new camera is based on. That unusual feature creates images with a wide 140-degree view. While the camera is somewhat niche, Bridges was among those mourning the camera’s loss when the film camera was discontinued.

Article continues below

Created by Silver Bridges – the new company created by the Big Lebowski actor Bridges and photographer, artist, and philanthropist Susan Bridges – the new WideluxX keeps the swinging lens of the original. But, as the website describes, “the WideluxX is not a nostalgic return to the past. It exists alongside contemporary tools, offering a different way to create.”

(Image credit: Silver Bridges)

The camera uses 35mm film, fitting around 21 images on the usual 36-image roll thanks to the wider format. The swinging lens means that each panorama is captured in one exposure, but across a longer time frame, with the available shutter speeds of 1/15, 1/125, and 1/250th of a second. The camera’s moving lens can use apertures as wide as f/2.8 and as narrow as f/11 with fixed focus.

The WideluxX camera will be manufactured and hand-assembled in Germany. The company says that each one will be prepared specially for its owner, including the option to customize the camera with engraved initials.

One of the original Widelux cameras (Image credit: Future)

The first pre-orders are expected to ship in around six to eight months, with the full batch expected to be completed within a year. The first batch of pre-orders is limited to 350 cameras – as of this writing, less than eight hours after the pre-orders opened, more than 100 of those cameras have already been sold.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The hand-assembled camera revived from the dead comes with a price tag of $4,400. In the UK, the camera is £3,720. In Australia, it’s AU$7,050, and in Canada CA$6,020. Those prices do not include shipping and – outside the European Union – the cost doesn’t include taxes or import fees.

The pre-orders are now open from the Silver Bridges website.

You may also like

Take a look at the best film cameras or the best 35mm film.