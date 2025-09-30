This cool camcorder is designed for kids - and transforms into a video projector!
Costing £75, could this three-in-one imaging device be the thing to keep the kids off their phones this Christmas?
We have tested lots of kids cameras – but we haven't seen anything quite like this new three-in-one device from Canal Toys. The Photo Creator Video Projector Camera looks and handles like a traditional camcorder - recording video at 1080P on the supplied 16GB microSD memory card. It can shoot stills photos too - with the camera boasting a 48-megapixel resolution.
But it is the third string to its bow that will undoubtedly impress the kids the most... the device also has a built-in video projector. The marketing people tell us that "project their creations up to 200 x 112 cm on any surface, walls, ceilings, tents, even the garden fence". More impressive still, the unit won't just project their own creations - they can cast movies and videos from apps like YouTube and Netflix over wifi to a surface up to 4 metres away.
The camera itself has a flip-out screen with a 2.4in LCD color panel. There are 27 different effects and borders that you can add to still and footage to customize your creations.
The Projector Camera has a built-in rechargeable battery that is topped up using a USB-C input.
The Photo Creator Video Projector Camera retails for £75 (US availability and pricing have yet to be announced.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
