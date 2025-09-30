This cool camcorder is designed for kids - and transforms into a video projector!

We have tested lots of kids cameras – but we haven't seen anything quite like this new three-in-one device from Canal Toys. The Photo Creator Video Projector Camera looks and handles like a traditional camcorder - recording video at 1080P on the supplied 16GB microSD memory card. It can shoot stills photos too - with the camera boasting a 48-megapixel resolution.

But it is the third string to its bow that will undoubtedly impress the kids the most... the device also has a built-in video projector. The marketing people tell us that "project their creations up to 200 x 112 cm on any surface, walls, ceilings, tents, even the garden fence". More impressive still, the unit won't just project their own creations - they can cast movies and videos from apps like YouTube and Netflix over wifi to a surface up to 4 metres away.

The camera itself has a flip-out screen with a 2.4in LCD color panel. There are 27 different effects and borders that you can add to still and footage to customize your creations.

The Projector Camera has a built-in rechargeable battery that is topped up using a USB-C input.

The Photo Creator Video Projector Camera retails for £75 (US availability and pricing have yet to be announced.

