This trendy camera backpack is a massive 60 percent off – but that’s not the only deal from one of my all-time favorite camera bag brands

The Black Friday sales have started – and one of my favorite accessory brands for camera bags has just dropped some massive savings across several camera bags. Bag-maker Wandrd has just launched a Black Friday sale that includes as much as 60 percent off several top-ranked camera backpacks.

Wandrd’s camera bags are known for the durable exterior fabrics, smart interior organization, and comfortable straps. I test a lot of different camera bags and the backpack that I keep coming back to is the Wandrd PRVKE – which is also part of the sale.

Wandrd's Black Friday sale is expected to last through December 9, and it includes a new limited edition high-gloss black option.

Looking through the discounts from one of my favorite backpack brands, these are the Black Friday Wandrd deals most worth a look.

60 percent off the lightweight PRVKE Lite

The Wandrd Prvke is my all-time favorite camera bag for its mix of durability, comfort, and organization. The Prvke Lite is the smallest in the series and, unlike the others, includes the camera bag built-in, rather than sold separately.

The Prvke Lite has access to the main gear compartment through a large clamshell zip – which sits against your back while wearing for added protection. The Lite is the smallest bag in the Prvke series and won’t work for beefy telephotos, but it can still fit a 70-200mm f/2.8 and smaller lenses along with a mirrorless camera.

Lowest-ever price Save 60% Wandrd Prvke Lite: was $239 now $95.60 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Like the rest of the Prvke series, the Lite still has a rolltop design that expands, good for stashing a lunch, jacket, or other items while out on a shoot. Right now, Amazon has an even lower price than on Wandrd's website, available in several colors.

Up to 36 percent off larger Prvke backpacks

(Image credit: Wandrd)

Prvke Lite too small? The rest of the series is discounted too, though not quite as steeply. The entire series has the same durable exterior materials and smart roll-top design, available in different sizes.

Save 36% Wandrd Prvke 31L Photography bundle: was $324 now $207.36 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The V3 backpack has the next best deal, as the older model in the series. That includes the 21L and 31L which I recommend for mirrorless kits, and the 41L, which I recommend for DSLRs or mirrorless cameras with a built-in vertical grip. Be sure to get the one marked "Photography bundle" on Amazon, as it includes the camera cube.

Save 15% Wandrd Prvke V4 photography bundle: was $344 now $292 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The newest V4 Prvke is also discounted by as much as 15 percent. The V4 updates the roll top, hooks and zippers, and straps, among other tweaks. I just took the Prvke V4 as my personal item on a cross-country flight, and it has lived up to my expectations so far.

50 percent off a sleek minimalist camera backpack

(Image credit: George Cairns / Digital Camera World)

The Wandrd Stratus is a sleek, minimalist camera backpack designed for everyday carry. The 18L bag is made for packing several lenses while still being lightweight. Access to gear is through a quick-access side panel rather than the back or front.

Save 48% Wandrd Stratus Photo 18L: was $219 now $114.50 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Stratus is made from the same weather-resistant materials Wandrd uses across several bags. The material is also easy to wipe down, and it’s paired with well-padded shoulder straps. <p>The backpack is a better fit for mirrorless cameras and lenses, as well as drones – I’d skip if you use a DSLR or super long telephotos. The backpack is a better fit for mirrorless cameras and lenses, as well as drones – I’d skip if you use a DSLR or super long telephotos.

Stocking stuffers and affordable small gifts

Save 20% Wandrd Lens Filter Case: was $44 now $35.20 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Wandrd Lens Filter case is on my own wish list. It holds up to four filters and keeps them protected, but there’s a loop for easy one-handed access too.

Wandrd Memory Card Case: was $34 now $27.20 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Wandrd SD card case keeps memory cards organized, tucked in a sleek design that matches Wandrd’s bag series. It has 8 pockets for memory cards and two pockets for cords and larger items.

