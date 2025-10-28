Cameras are getting smaller and lighter – and now accessory brand Moment wants to give the same treatment to camera bags. The Moment Fast & Light bag series is a new collection of camera bags inspired by running apparel and shrinking camera design.

The new Fast & Light collection includes four bags – one backpack, three slings, and a photo vest – designed to accommodate gear from full-size mirrorless cameras in the biggest bags to compact cameras in the smallest bag.

Moment says that traditional photo bags haven’t shrunken down with cameras, so they started from scratch, designing the new series. A key to the series’ lightweight design is a new reinforced nylon fabric used across the entire series. Dubbed LiteWeave Ripstop, Moment says the material is lightweight but still weather-resistant.

The other key feature that continues across the series is that Moment took inspiration from running gear in the design. The company says the bags are designed to hug the body in order to keep gear close and comfortable to wear.

Each of the bags comes in multiple color options, but uses a bright salmon-colored interior, a decision that Moment says helps to spot gear in the dark.

Pre-orders for all four bags open today at Moment’s online store.

Moment Light & Fast Sequence Camera Backpack

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Moment) (Image credit: Moment)

The largest bag in the series is the Sequence, a 23L backpack that the company says is 30 percent lighter than the average pack. The main compartment uses Pop-Up Padded Panels (PUP) to easily convert between gear carry and a more traditional backpack design, including separating the main body of the bag from the top compartment. Main gear access is through a clamshell front zipper as well as a more traditional zip at the top of the bag.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Along with the main compartment, the bag uses two side mesh pouches for carrying items like water bottles and tripods, with an additional small pocket at the front.

The bag’s inspiration from running apparel led the designers to use a six-point adjustment strap system, with adjustment points at the waist belt, chest strap, and trapezoid ridge to customize the fit to different body types. That strap design also includes a zippered tech pocket and a mesh pocket on the shoulder straps for front access to a smartphone or other small accessories.

The bag’s exterior is made with the ripstop nylon used throughout the series with Urbangrid fabric and includes a PFAS-free coating for added weather-resistance.

The Sequence retails for $230 / £199 / AU$395 / CA$326.

Moment Light & Fast Balance 7L Sling

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Moment) (Image credit: Moment) (Image credit: Moment)

The largest of the three slings in the new series, the Balance 7L is still large enough to fit a full-size mirrorless with a zoom lens in the main compartment. The zippered sling uses the fold-down dividers to swap between carrying camera gear and everyday items. Another zippered compartment can accommodate up to a 9-inch iPad, and there’s also a hidden passport pocket.

A pocket built into the strap stashes a phone, keys, or other small items. The strap can also be removed from the bag and doubles as a camera strap.

The sling is designed to be worn crossbody with gear at the back for carrying, then swings around to the front for fast access.

The Balance 7L is expected to retail for $120 / £104 / CA$170 / AU$206.

Moment Light & Fast Slate 4L Sling

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Moment) (Image credit: Moment)

The series’ mid-sized sling can accommodate a full-size mirrorless body and up to a 50mm lens. Like the 7L sling, this smaller 4L sling can be worn front or back, but the smaller compartment also means it can be worn as a waist pack. Like the other bags in the series, gear can be organized with fold-down dividers, which can be tucked away for stashing other items.

The bag is designed with wings around the strap to hug the body, while the main strap adjusts length with one hand also includes a three-point stability strap. Lash cables allow a tripod, hiking poles, water bottle, or jacket to be attached to the bottom.

The 4L sling retails for $99 / £104 / AU$170 / CA$141.

Moment Fast & Light Take 1.5L Sling

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Moment) (Image credit: Moment)

The smallest bag in the series has just a 1.5L capacity for a minimalist carry, accommodating a compact camera or smartphone photography setup. A second zippered pocket stashes a wallet, passport, and other small items. Mesh pockets on the front accommodate smaller items like film or a phone.

Like the other slings, the Take can be worn crossbody along the back or front, and it also accommodates a waist-belt style carry. Moment says this smaller bag can be used for a waist belt carry over or under clothing.

The smallest sling retails for $55 / £48 / AU$95 / CA$78.

All four of the bags are available for pre-order from Moment;

You may also like

Browse the best camera backpacks, the best camera bags. or the best camera slings.