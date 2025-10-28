Photographers often have to be quick on their feet to get the shot, but carrying around bulky packs doesn’t exactly make creatives light on their feet. But accessory maker Moment has redesigned the photo vest by taking inspiration from runners’ vests. The Moment Light & Fast Exposure 10L Vest is a hybrid camera vest that uses materials and a design inspired by running vests.

The Exposure vest uses the same new lightweight nylon material found in Moment’s new backpack and slings, also announced today. The vest itself weighs .8kg, but the fabric still has a double layer of PFAS-free NWR coatings for rain resistance.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Moment) (Image credit: Moment)

While the vest looks like a running vest, it’s packed with pockets for carrying photo and video gear. That includes pockets on the lower back designed to be accessed without looking or removing the vest, stretchy side pockets, and zippered front pockets.

Moment Fast and Light Vest Exposure 10L - YouTube Watch On

Those pockets include a main compartment that can accommodate a 14-inch laptop – or a hydration bladder. The vest has a channel to allow cords to loop through for front access, running from a dedicated battery pack to the front, which also supports MagSafe cables.

(Image credit: Moment)

While many photo vests use a zipper to close, the Exposure uses two adjustable bungee straps at the front to close. That mixed with the stretchy mesh at the vest’s sides helps the vest fit adjust for more like a snug athletic vest, then adapt to a looser fit when warranted. The vest will be available in S-M and L-XL sizes.

The Moment Exposure photo vest is available for pre-order directly from Moment, retailing for $120 / £104 / AU$206 / CA$170.

You may also like

Browse the best camera bags or the best photo vests.