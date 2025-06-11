I'm picky enough camera bags, but the Wandrd Prvke has long been a favorite of mine for the comfortable designs, durable materials, and expandable roll-top. Now, the company is launching a refresh: The Wandrd Prvke V4 maintains the same rolltop design but enhances comfort, adds faster rolltop access, and revamps the camera cube.

Wandrd says the new V4 is a redesigned Prvke from the inside out. The back panel, shoulder straps, and sternum straps have been enhanced for comfort. Wandrd says the update is designed to hug closer to your back, adding both comfort and security.

The roll-top access remains intact on the fourth iteration of the camera backpack, but this time also has zippered access for quickly accessing the top compartment. All the zippers on the bag are also upgraded over earlier versions, with YKK DWR-coated zips for better weather-sealing and smoother operation.

(Image credit: Wandrd)

Like earlier versions, the camera cube is a separate component that slots inside the main compartment of the bag’s rear-entry zipper. (Photographers need to make sure to grab the bundle with both the bag and the camera cube). The updated camera cube uses a lighter color, a change made to add visibility, as well as what the company describes as a smarter layout. The Pro Camera Cube, which is a large cube that takes up some of that top rolltop space as well as the main compartment, has also been redesigned for faster access from both the rolltop and the main compartment.

Beyond the bag's main gear compartment, a quick access door offers quick access from the side, like earlier versions, while the opposite side has a now deeper tripod or water bottle pocket. The bag’s list of changes also includes a new hidden AirTag pocket.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Wandrd) (Image credit: Wandrd) (Image credit: Wandrd) (Image credit: Wandrd)

Along with the new V4 bags in multiple sizes, Wandrd is also launching a budget version of the bag called the Prvke EDC. The company says the EDC maintains the same durability, but in a more compact size. Despite being more compact, it still has a tablet sleeve, AirTag pocket, and pockets for small accessories.

The Wandrd Prvke V4 is launching initially on Kickstarter, but the brand says the bag is out of production with a short shipping time to early backers.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The PRVKE EDC will list for $189, with a $50 Kickstarter discount. The full Prvke V4 range starts at $279 for the 15 L ($209 on Kickstarter), the 21L for $234 ($174 on Kickstarter), 31L $254 ($189 on Kickstarter), and the 41L for $274 ($204 on Kickstarter). International pricing has not yet been announced, but that converts to roughly £150 / AUD$290 for the EDC up to £203 / AUD$ 420 for the 41L at list price.

The Kickstarter lists an estimated ship date for July 2025.

You may also like

Browse the best camera backpacks or the best camera bags.