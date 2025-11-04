World first! Rolling camera cases can’t go through sand and rock, so Tenba created the first roller with removable backpack straps

Roller bags simplify hauling camera gear through the airport – the problem is, once you arrive, you’ll need a different bag if you need to walk through sand, grass or rock. That’s why when Tenba looked at updating its popular Roadie collection of roller bags, it created the world's first two-in-one with removable backpack straps.

The Tenba Roadie V2 is a series of rolling camera cases that mix the look of a carry-on with rigid sides, padded dividers, a laptop compartment and optional backpack straps.

Roller-backpack hybrids are a growing category catering to the creators who need a roller for the airport but a backpack on site. A number of these hybrids exist, but they usually have built-in straps that take up an entire pocket when not in use or employ a backpack interior that pulls out of the roller.

Tenba says the Roadie V2 is the first backpack-roller hybrid to use fully removable straps, preventing those straps from taking up extra space when unneeded.

While the removable backpack straps may be the biggest new feature, Tenba says it has spent years redesigning the Roadie collection for V2 to create a stronger and smarter bag. The bag uses custom-designed wide wheels for a smoother, more stable pull.

The exterior is designed to look like a typical carry-on so that it doesn’t advertise that pricey gear is tucked inside. But to protect that gear on the inside, the bag has rigid sides that are rated to 240kg / 500lb of pressure. A hidden AirTag pocket also enables photographers to track their bag.

Roller bags tend to be heavier than traditional backpacks when converted, considering the rigid sides, wheels and trolley system. But the added versatility may help in scenarios that require both a roller and a more mobile backpack.

The Tenba Roadie V2 comes in four different sizes. Three of those – the Spinner 21 International, Spinner 21 Air Case and Spinner 22 – meet international carry-on dimensions. The fourth, the Roadie Roller 24, is larger than carry-on and is designed to hold oversized gear, such as studio lighting equipment.

The bag series starts at $490 / £445 (about AU$755 / CA$690). The removable backpack straps are optional and sold separately for $40 / £52 (about AU$62 / CA$56).

