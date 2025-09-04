Shimoda launches its lightest-ever camera backpack

Shimoda has launched three new lightweight camera backpacks. The lightest in the trio is the Side Lite bag. Weighing just 1.1kg, it's over 0.9kg lighter than Shimoda's equivalent Explore/Action X bags and is the lightest backpack the brand has ever produced. Designed primarily for sports or expedition photographers who want maximum mobility without compromising on gear protection, Side Lite features side camera access, a roll-top expandable upper opening, along with tripod, phone and water bottle pockets.

Side Lite backpack (Image credit: Shimoda)

The exterior is woven from a recycled durable nylon material, and a separate rain cover is included to protect against heavier downpours. The bag's shoulder straps are compatible with camera clips, while a detachable waist strap adds comfort when carrying heavier loads.

(Image credit: Shimoda)

However, all Side series bags are just empty backpacks as standard: they must be paired with one of Shimoda's camera inserts - branded Top Loader - before they can be used for transporting camera gear. Small or Medium Top Loader inserts can fit inside the Side Lite, with the latter available as a bundle deal which brings the total combined bag+insert weight to 1.61kg.

Side Street

Side Street backpack (Image credit: Shimoda)

Side Street is intended for urban photography, where keeping a low profile is paramount. It sports discreet styling to avoid attracting unwanted attention - choose from anthracite or tan colorways. Like the Side Lite backpack, you get roll-top upper bag access that can be expanded or cinched down depending on how much you're carrying, and there are opening side panels for on-the-go camera access. Two bag sizes are available: 22L and 28L. The 22L is compatible with Shimoda's Small and Medium Top Loader camera inserts, while the 28L can also house the Large insert.

Sidecountry

Sidecountry backpack (Image credit: Shimoda)

Lastly, there's the Sidecountry backpack. Though still constructed with an emphasis on lightness, Sidecountry is built to survive extreme hikes and climbs. 28L and 32L sizes are available, with both being compatible with all three sizes of Shimoda's Top Loader camera inserts.

The Side Lite and Sidecountry bags are also available with female-specific shoulder straps, ensuring optimal comfort and load distribution.

(Image credit: Shimoda)

All Side series bags are available to buy now. The Side Lite starts at $240/£209, the Side Street is priced from $270/£269 including a Top Loader camera insert, while the Sidecountry starts at $300/£289.